Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

I love my Car Justin , 03/06/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful the car has been amazing reliable for me, i use it as a daily driver and my work car ( i deliver pizza ) and to be honest for a car with 230,000 on it, its solid the engine is very strong and amazing, its got ample performance and has been bullit proof this far (knock on wood) iv only had to replace the fuel pump and spark plugs, people complaining about brakes is just stupid, they wear thats what they do, iv replaced the brakes probley a good 6x but no biggie, its cheap its a sunfire :), im purchasing a 2008 chrysler 300 limited and still keeping my sunfire cuz it will probley last longer then that car will, its treated me well and i treat it well, il be happy to get it over 500,000km's :) Report Abuse

amazing Brad , 04/08/2016 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It is an amazing vehicle to own, its stylish, decent speed, great fuel economy, good trunk space, good for off-road. I know that because when i owned the car i preferred to go down the dirt roads. the only problem with the car is that the headlights are not very bright Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reliable and Fun Samantha , 10/24/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my sunfire about a year and a half ago used, it had 30,000 miles. It now has 50,000 and I haven't had any major problems with the car. It is fun to drive and handles well. I've driven it from WI to FL and back and it was an excellent drive, very peppy car. Reliable, but poor build quality Report Abuse

Host of Problems Cher , 06/05/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this car new from the dealer. Since then the headlights have gone out twice under warranty, then paid +$300 to get them fixed again, now the fog lights are out (issue is in a wiring harness that keeps corroding, and even if they replace the entire harness, the same issue will happen because the harness still is built the same way - with poor wires; GM states that it is not their issue, but if you research this, just about every one of them has this problem; sounds like it should be recalled and a completely new harness designed). The fuel pump will go out about every 50k-60k miles. Now the window will not roll down. Many calls to GM's product assist/complaint line go non-returned. Report Abuse