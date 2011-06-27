Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Lots of problems

Derf, 07/10/2002
This has been the most unreliable I have ever owned. The thing shakes, rattles and groans. Always ahs something that needs to be fixed. But, when I put the top down, all is forgiven. Ride is horrible and power is low for a V-6. Seats are uncomfortable.

Old sunbird V6 vs. New sunfire V4?????

Zvonar, 07/12/2002
Does anyone know the horsepower in the '92 Pontiac Sunbird with the V6, 3.1L? I am trying to compare the new (2002) Pontiac Sunfires ecotech engine (4 cylinder, 2.2L 140 horsepower) with my Pontiac Sunbird with a V6, 3.1L Thanks a bunch!

I loved this car

Hey Lady!, 01/31/2003
This is the best car that I've ever owned. Wow, I wish that I had hung onto this one - nice reliable ride in a solid car. Good looking too!

Dependable Workhorse

Chef Gabel, 06/25/2003
I purchased my Sunbird new in 1992. This car was primarily driven to and from my place of work in heavy traffic conditions. It's fuel injected four cylinder engine coupled with a five speed manual transmission provided plenty of power and made driving fun. I replaced the altenator on two occassions and the timing belt once. I still own this vehicle after eleven years of solid service. It still gets great gas mileage and looks great.

For the most part, very good!

Pieter, 01/25/2004
Bought it with 16K mi in near perfect condition. Sideswiped in an accident, and it was never the same again. After a series of inept body and engine mechanics, 60K miles, and the accident, it's so-so. Body is still fine. Engine, with the proper plugs, is pretty good. Before the accident, I LOVED it!!! Except for the seats. Not too comfortable for long drives. Okay for highway driving, otherwise mileage isn't great, but it's pretty heavy. OTOH, if it weren't heavy, I'd probably be dead. My big lesson - find a GOOD mechanic. One that doesn't know what he's doing will ruin your engine.

