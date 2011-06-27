Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

Lots of problems Derf , 07/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been the most unreliable I have ever owned. The thing shakes, rattles and groans. Always ahs something that needs to be fixed. But, when I put the top down, all is forgiven. Ride is horrible and power is low for a V-6. Seats are uncomfortable. Report Abuse

Old sunbird V6 vs. New sunfire V4????? Zvonar , 07/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Does anyone know the horsepower in the '92 Pontiac Sunbird with the V6, 3.1L? I am trying to compare the new (2002) Pontiac Sunfires ecotech engine (4 cylinder, 2.2L 140 horsepower) with my Pontiac Sunbird with a V6, 3.1L Thanks a bunch!

I loved this car Hey Lady! , 01/31/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is the best car that I've ever owned. Wow, I wish that I had hung onto this one - nice reliable ride in a solid car. Good looking too!

Dependable Workhorse Chef Gabel , 06/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my Sunbird new in 1992. This car was primarily driven to and from my place of work in heavy traffic conditions. It's fuel injected four cylinder engine coupled with a five speed manual transmission provided plenty of power and made driving fun. I replaced the altenator on two occassions and the timing belt once. I still own this vehicle after eleven years of solid service. It still gets great gas mileage and looks great.