Estimated values
2015 Scion xB 686 Parklan Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,534
|$10,142
|$12,806
|Clean
|$7,196
|$9,698
|$12,207
|Average
|$6,521
|$8,809
|$11,007
|Rough
|$5,845
|$7,920
|$9,808
Estimated values
2015 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,577
|$8,901
|$11,272
|Clean
|$6,282
|$8,510
|$10,745
|Average
|$5,693
|$7,730
|$9,689
|Rough
|$5,103
|$6,950
|$8,633
Estimated values
2015 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,123
|$9,745
|$12,418
|Clean
|$6,803
|$9,318
|$11,836
|Average
|$6,165
|$8,463
|$10,673
|Rough
|$5,526
|$7,609
|$9,510