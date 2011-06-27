  1. Home
2006 Subaru Baja Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Subaru Baja Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,229$4,681$5,488
Clean$2,973$4,305$5,038
Average$2,461$3,552$4,140
Rough$1,950$2,799$3,242
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Baja Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,222$2,691$2,955
Clean$2,046$2,474$2,713
Average$1,694$2,042$2,229
Rough$1,342$1,609$1,745
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Baja Turbo 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB w/Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,554$4,792$5,481
Clean$3,272$4,407$5,033
Average$2,709$3,636$4,135
Rough$2,146$2,865$3,238
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Baja Turbo 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,989$8,381$10,253
Clean$4,593$7,707$9,414
Average$3,803$6,359$7,735
Rough$3,012$5,011$6,057
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Baja Turbo 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,405$4,503$5,115
Clean$3,135$4,140$4,696
Average$2,596$3,416$3,859
Rough$2,056$2,692$3,021
