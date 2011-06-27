  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,554$4,263$4,664
Clean$3,297$3,949$4,313
Average$2,783$3,321$3,612
Rough$2,268$2,693$2,910
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,118$3,321$3,988
Clean$1,965$3,077$3,688
Average$1,658$2,587$3,088
Rough$1,352$2,098$2,488
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,271$5,160$6,207
Clean$3,034$4,780$5,740
Average$2,561$4,019$4,806
Rough$2,088$3,259$3,872
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,285$4,000$4,403
Clean$3,047$3,705$4,071
Average$2,572$3,116$3,409
Rough$2,097$2,527$2,747
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,225$3,251$3,820
Clean$2,064$3,011$3,533
Average$1,742$2,532$2,958
Rough$1,420$2,053$2,384
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,080$3,292$3,962
Clean$1,930$3,049$3,664
Average$1,629$2,564$3,068
Rough$1,328$2,079$2,472
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,325$3,443$4,063
Clean$2,157$3,189$3,758
Average$1,820$2,682$3,146
Rough$1,484$2,175$2,535
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,099$3,184$3,786
Clean$1,947$2,950$3,501
Average$1,644$2,481$2,932
Rough$1,340$2,011$2,362
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,308$3,530$4,207
Clean$2,141$3,270$3,891
Average$1,807$2,750$3,258
Rough$1,473$2,230$2,625
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,744$3,950$4,620
Clean$2,545$3,659$4,273
Average$2,148$3,077$3,578
Rough$1,751$2,495$2,883
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,862$4,178$4,909
Clean$2,655$3,870$4,540
Average$2,241$3,255$3,801
Rough$1,827$2,639$3,063
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,141 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,270 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,141 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,270 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,141 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,270 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Subaru Forester ranges from $1,473 to $4,207, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.