Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,554
|$4,263
|$4,664
|Clean
|$3,297
|$3,949
|$4,313
|Average
|$2,783
|$3,321
|$3,612
|Rough
|$2,268
|$2,693
|$2,910
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,118
|$3,321
|$3,988
|Clean
|$1,965
|$3,077
|$3,688
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,587
|$3,088
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,098
|$2,488
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,271
|$5,160
|$6,207
|Clean
|$3,034
|$4,780
|$5,740
|Average
|$2,561
|$4,019
|$4,806
|Rough
|$2,088
|$3,259
|$3,872
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,285
|$4,000
|$4,403
|Clean
|$3,047
|$3,705
|$4,071
|Average
|$2,572
|$3,116
|$3,409
|Rough
|$2,097
|$2,527
|$2,747
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,225
|$3,251
|$3,820
|Clean
|$2,064
|$3,011
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,532
|$2,958
|Rough
|$1,420
|$2,053
|$2,384
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,080
|$3,292
|$3,962
|Clean
|$1,930
|$3,049
|$3,664
|Average
|$1,629
|$2,564
|$3,068
|Rough
|$1,328
|$2,079
|$2,472
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,325
|$3,443
|$4,063
|Clean
|$2,157
|$3,189
|$3,758
|Average
|$1,820
|$2,682
|$3,146
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,175
|$2,535
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$3,184
|$3,786
|Clean
|$1,947
|$2,950
|$3,501
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,481
|$2,932
|Rough
|$1,340
|$2,011
|$2,362
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$3,530
|$4,207
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,270
|$3,891
|Average
|$1,807
|$2,750
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,473
|$2,230
|$2,625
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,744
|$3,950
|$4,620
|Clean
|$2,545
|$3,659
|$4,273
|Average
|$2,148
|$3,077
|$3,578
|Rough
|$1,751
|$2,495
|$2,883
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,862
|$4,178
|$4,909
|Clean
|$2,655
|$3,870
|$4,540
|Average
|$2,241
|$3,255
|$3,801
|Rough
|$1,827
|$2,639
|$3,063