  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2009 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,723$14,657$17,010
Clean$9,841$13,488$15,660
Average$8,077$11,151$12,958
Rough$6,313$8,814$10,257
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,113$4,493$5,316
Clean$2,857$4,135$4,894
Average$2,345$3,418$4,050
Rough$1,833$2,702$3,206
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,439$8,681$10,023
Clean$5,909$7,988$9,227
Average$4,850$6,604$7,635
Rough$3,791$5,220$6,044
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,744$9,018$10,381
Clean$6,189$8,299$9,557
Average$5,080$6,861$7,908
Rough$3,970$5,423$6,260
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,539$5,116$6,057
Clean$3,248$4,708$5,576
Average$2,666$3,892$4,614
Rough$2,083$3,077$3,652
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Nav, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,945$16,328$18,949
Clean$10,963$15,027$17,445
Average$8,997$12,423$14,435
Rough$7,032$9,820$11,426
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,801$9,109$10,491
Clean$6,242$8,383$9,658
Average$5,123$6,930$7,992
Rough$4,004$5,478$6,326
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,663$9,033$10,452
Clean$6,115$8,313$9,623
Average$5,019$6,873$7,963
Rough$3,922$5,432$6,303
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,222$5,994$7,051
Clean$3,875$5,516$6,491
Average$3,180$4,561$5,372
Rough$2,485$3,605$4,252
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,688$3,953$4,707
Clean$2,467$3,638$4,334
Average$2,025$3,008$3,586
Rough$1,582$2,378$2,839
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Nav, Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,849$13,955$15,824
Clean$9,956$12,843$14,567
Average$8,171$10,618$12,054
Rough$6,387$8,392$9,542
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,778$5,558$6,618
Clean$3,467$5,115$6,092
Average$2,845$4,229$5,041
Rough$2,224$3,342$3,990
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,920$4,177$4,927
Clean$2,680$3,844$4,536
Average$2,200$3,178$3,754
Rough$1,719$2,512$2,971
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,716$12,801$14,652
Clean$8,917$11,780$13,489
Average$7,318$9,739$11,162
Rough$5,720$7,698$8,835
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,350$5,188
Clean$2,703$4,004$4,776
Average$2,218$3,310$3,952
Rough$1,734$2,616$3,128
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,361$10,954$12,512
Clean$7,673$10,080$11,518
Average$6,297$8,334$9,531
Rough$4,922$6,587$7,544
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,893$9,342$10,808
Clean$6,326$8,598$9,950
Average$5,192$7,108$8,234
Rough$4,058$5,618$6,517
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,931$4,386$5,252
Clean$2,690$4,036$4,835
Average$2,208$3,337$4,001
Rough$1,726$2,638$3,167
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,281$4,751$5,629
Clean$3,011$4,373$5,182
Average$2,472$3,615$4,288
Rough$1,932$2,857$3,394
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,769$4,057$4,824
Clean$2,541$3,733$4,441
Average$2,086$3,086$3,675
Rough$1,630$2,440$2,909
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,299$8,553$9,902
Clean$5,781$7,871$9,116
Average$4,744$6,507$7,543
Rough$3,708$5,144$5,971
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,298$6,091$7,161
Clean$3,944$5,605$6,592
Average$3,237$4,634$5,455
Rough$2,530$3,663$4,318
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,633$3,556$4,108
Clean$2,417$3,272$3,782
Average$1,983$2,705$3,130
Rough$1,550$2,138$2,477
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,313$4,650$5,448
Clean$3,040$4,279$5,015
Average$2,495$3,538$4,150
Rough$1,950$2,796$3,285
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,302$4,800$5,692
Clean$3,030$4,417$5,240
Average$2,487$3,652$4,336
Rough$1,944$2,886$3,432
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,467 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,638 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,467 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,638 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,467 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,638 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Subaru Impreza ranges from $1,582 to $4,707, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.