Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,723
|$14,657
|$17,010
|Clean
|$9,841
|$13,488
|$15,660
|Average
|$8,077
|$11,151
|$12,958
|Rough
|$6,313
|$8,814
|$10,257
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,113
|$4,493
|$5,316
|Clean
|$2,857
|$4,135
|$4,894
|Average
|$2,345
|$3,418
|$4,050
|Rough
|$1,833
|$2,702
|$3,206
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,439
|$8,681
|$10,023
|Clean
|$5,909
|$7,988
|$9,227
|Average
|$4,850
|$6,604
|$7,635
|Rough
|$3,791
|$5,220
|$6,044
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,744
|$9,018
|$10,381
|Clean
|$6,189
|$8,299
|$9,557
|Average
|$5,080
|$6,861
|$7,908
|Rough
|$3,970
|$5,423
|$6,260
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$5,116
|$6,057
|Clean
|$3,248
|$4,708
|$5,576
|Average
|$2,666
|$3,892
|$4,614
|Rough
|$2,083
|$3,077
|$3,652
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Nav, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,945
|$16,328
|$18,949
|Clean
|$10,963
|$15,027
|$17,445
|Average
|$8,997
|$12,423
|$14,435
|Rough
|$7,032
|$9,820
|$11,426
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,801
|$9,109
|$10,491
|Clean
|$6,242
|$8,383
|$9,658
|Average
|$5,123
|$6,930
|$7,992
|Rough
|$4,004
|$5,478
|$6,326
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$9,033
|$10,452
|Clean
|$6,115
|$8,313
|$9,623
|Average
|$5,019
|$6,873
|$7,963
|Rough
|$3,922
|$5,432
|$6,303
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,222
|$5,994
|$7,051
|Clean
|$3,875
|$5,516
|$6,491
|Average
|$3,180
|$4,561
|$5,372
|Rough
|$2,485
|$3,605
|$4,252
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,688
|$3,953
|$4,707
|Clean
|$2,467
|$3,638
|$4,334
|Average
|$2,025
|$3,008
|$3,586
|Rough
|$1,582
|$2,378
|$2,839
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Nav, Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,849
|$13,955
|$15,824
|Clean
|$9,956
|$12,843
|$14,567
|Average
|$8,171
|$10,618
|$12,054
|Rough
|$6,387
|$8,392
|$9,542
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,778
|$5,558
|$6,618
|Clean
|$3,467
|$5,115
|$6,092
|Average
|$2,845
|$4,229
|$5,041
|Rough
|$2,224
|$3,342
|$3,990
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,920
|$4,177
|$4,927
|Clean
|$2,680
|$3,844
|$4,536
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,178
|$3,754
|Rough
|$1,719
|$2,512
|$2,971
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,716
|$12,801
|$14,652
|Clean
|$8,917
|$11,780
|$13,489
|Average
|$7,318
|$9,739
|$11,162
|Rough
|$5,720
|$7,698
|$8,835
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$4,350
|$5,188
|Clean
|$2,703
|$4,004
|$4,776
|Average
|$2,218
|$3,310
|$3,952
|Rough
|$1,734
|$2,616
|$3,128
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Gold BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,361
|$10,954
|$12,512
|Clean
|$7,673
|$10,080
|$11,518
|Average
|$6,297
|$8,334
|$9,531
|Rough
|$4,922
|$6,587
|$7,544
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD w/Sat Radio, Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,893
|$9,342
|$10,808
|Clean
|$6,326
|$8,598
|$9,950
|Average
|$5,192
|$7,108
|$8,234
|Rough
|$4,058
|$5,618
|$6,517
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$4,386
|$5,252
|Clean
|$2,690
|$4,036
|$4,835
|Average
|$2,208
|$3,337
|$4,001
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,638
|$3,167
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,751
|$5,629
|Clean
|$3,011
|$4,373
|$5,182
|Average
|$2,472
|$3,615
|$4,288
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,857
|$3,394
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,769
|$4,057
|$4,824
|Clean
|$2,541
|$3,733
|$4,441
|Average
|$2,086
|$3,086
|$3,675
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,440
|$2,909
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,299
|$8,553
|$9,902
|Clean
|$5,781
|$7,871
|$9,116
|Average
|$4,744
|$6,507
|$7,543
|Rough
|$3,708
|$5,144
|$5,971
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5GT 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,298
|$6,091
|$7,161
|Clean
|$3,944
|$5,605
|$6,592
|Average
|$3,237
|$4,634
|$5,455
|Rough
|$2,530
|$3,663
|$4,318
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,633
|$3,556
|$4,108
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,272
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,705
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,550
|$2,138
|$2,477
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,313
|$4,650
|$5,448
|Clean
|$3,040
|$4,279
|$5,015
|Average
|$2,495
|$3,538
|$4,150
|Rough
|$1,950
|$2,796
|$3,285
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,302
|$4,800
|$5,692
|Clean
|$3,030
|$4,417
|$5,240
|Average
|$2,487
|$3,652
|$4,336
|Rough
|$1,944
|$2,886
|$3,432