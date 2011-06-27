Estimated values
2009 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,988
|$4,309
|$5,148
|Clean
|$2,765
|$3,987
|$4,747
|Average
|$2,317
|$3,343
|$3,947
|Rough
|$1,869
|$2,699
|$3,146
Estimated values
2009 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,195
|$4,685
|$5,629
|Clean
|$2,956
|$4,335
|$5,191
|Average
|$2,477
|$3,635
|$4,316
|Rough
|$1,999
|$2,935
|$3,440