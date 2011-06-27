Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,663
|$3,379
|$3,788
|Clean
|$2,390
|$3,033
|$3,394
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,340
|$2,606
|Rough
|$1,300
|$1,647
|$1,818
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$2,603
|$2,943
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,336
|$2,636
|Average
|$1,392
|$1,802
|$2,024
|Rough
|$981
|$1,269
|$1,412
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,458
|$3,235
|$3,677
|Clean
|$2,206
|$2,904
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,703
|$2,240
|$2,530
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,577
|$1,765
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$2,984
|$3,372
|Clean
|$2,067
|$2,678
|$3,021
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,066
|$2,320
|Rough
|$1,124
|$1,454
|$1,618
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$2,845
|$3,237
|Clean
|$1,934
|$2,553
|$2,900
|Average
|$1,493
|$1,970
|$2,227
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,387
|$1,554
Estimated values
2006 Saab 9-3 Aero SportCombi 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,058
|$2,487
|$2,736
|Clean
|$1,847
|$2,232
|$2,452
|Average
|$1,426
|$1,722
|$1,882
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,212
|$1,313