Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

great car!!! kcwood1995 , 02/14/2015 SE 4dr Sedan 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently got my moms old car and owned it for 4 months and 9 days and took several trips in it. I recently got into a car accident in the car and it saved my life. Because of how long the front is it prevented alot of injury. I got hit from the passenger side front and it took off the front of my car, but with the setup of the car and the seatbelt and airbags it saved my life. Great car to own. In my opinion best car to own.

Solid Investment JonC , 04/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is a joy to own. I have 120,000 miles on mine and it still gets up and goes. The dash and controls are convieniently placed and the car has a generally sporty feel.

Most Fun To Drive Ever Holly , 07/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is great. I've had it for 5 years; having to repair mainly minor problems. It is incredibly fun to drive. I did have to fix the lock in the back that would not work, the passenger side door which would not open from the outside, and the clock in which the numbers actually dissapeared.

Grand Prix GT CmsCarMaster , 09/15/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Pontiac Grand prix Gt 4 door is clearly The best Sedan I have owned, I give it a 5 star rating for reliability and fuel economy. Thank You Justin