  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Grand Prix
5(87%)4(13%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Prixes for sale
List Price Estimate
$980 - $2,397
Used Grand Prix for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great car!!!

kcwood1995, 02/14/2015
SE 4dr Sedan
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I recently got my moms old car and owned it for 4 months and 9 days and took several trips in it. I recently got into a car accident in the car and it saved my life. Because of how long the front is it prevented alot of injury. I got hit from the passenger side front and it took off the front of my car, but with the setup of the car and the seatbelt and airbags it saved my life. Great car to own. In my opinion best car to own.

Report Abuse

Solid Investment

JonC, 04/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is a joy to own. I have 120,000 miles on mine and it still gets up and goes. The dash and controls are convieniently placed and the car has a generally sporty feel.

Report Abuse

Most Fun To Drive Ever

Holly, 07/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is great. I've had it for 5 years; having to repair mainly minor problems. It is incredibly fun to drive. I did have to fix the lock in the back that would not work, the passenger side door which would not open from the outside, and the clock in which the numbers actually dissapeared.

Report Abuse

Grand Prix GT

CmsCarMaster, 09/15/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Pontiac Grand prix Gt 4 door is clearly The best Sedan I have owned, I give it a 5 star rating for reliability and fuel economy. Thank You Justin

Report Abuse

a great car

dkmustang, 02/25/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

great car that is fun to drive and i will keep until the wheels fall off

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Prixes for sale

Related Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles