Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

I bought my Grand Prix used from the original owner. It was loaded with sunroof and "heads-up" display on the windshield. I loved this car. It had 50,000 miles on it when I purchased it and it had 130K when I sold it. I never had any engine problems except that the intake manifold gasket was leaking due to a known issue caused by GM's Dexcool antifreeze. Coolant leaks are a common problem on GM models from that time period. It was going to cost me about $700 to have it repaired and the car is only valued at about $1500, so I decided to trade it in on a new vehicle. The car handles well and the 3.1 liter engine delivers plenty of horsepower.

