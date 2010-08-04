Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

91 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Prix Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  • 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE
    used

    1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    200,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP
    used

    1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    132,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    237,686 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    197,478 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,600

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    226,332 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,395

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    166,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    219,858 miles
    No accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,475

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    254,026 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,399

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    203,580 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,197

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    98,793 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    171,923 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    $221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Dark Brown
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    143,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,780

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    175,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP

    221,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    199,080 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    178,692 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT

    62,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE

    188,998 miles

    $1,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Prix searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 91 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Prix
Overall Consumer Rating
4.527 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
A Great Car, except ...
JeremyW,04/08/2010
I bought my Grand Prix used from the original owner. It was loaded with sunroof and "heads-up" display on the windshield. I loved this car. It had 50,000 miles on it when I purchased it and it had 130K when I sold it. I never had any engine problems except that the intake manifold gasket was leaking due to a known issue caused by GM's Dexcool antifreeze. Coolant leaks are a common problem on GM models from that time period. It was going to cost me about $700 to have it repaired and the car is only valued at about $1500, so I decided to trade it in on a new vehicle. The car handles well and the 3.1 liter engine delivers plenty of horsepower.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Grand Prix
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to