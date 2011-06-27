Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,425
|$1,858
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,638
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$760
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix STE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,508
|$1,858
|Clean
|$764
|$1,330
|$1,638
|Average
|$555
|$973
|$1,199
|Rough
|$346
|$617
|$760
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix LE 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,425
|$1,858
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,638
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$760
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$674
|$1,440
|$1,858
|Clean
|$593
|$1,270
|$1,638
|Average
|$431
|$929
|$1,199
|Rough
|$268
|$589
|$760
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$745
|$1,465
|$1,858
|Clean
|$655
|$1,292
|$1,638
|Average
|$476
|$945
|$1,199
|Rough
|$296
|$599
|$760
1990 Pontiac Grand Prix STE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,491
|$1,858
|Clean
|$722
|$1,315
|$1,638
|Average
|$525
|$962
|$1,199
|Rough
|$327
|$610
|$760