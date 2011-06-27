  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,254$2,598$2,773
Clean$2,055$2,367$2,528
Average$1,656$1,904$2,038
Rough$1,257$1,441$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$2,904$3,071
Clean$2,343$2,645$2,800
Average$1,888$2,128$2,257
Rough$1,434$1,610$1,715
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,349$2,691$2,864
Clean$2,141$2,451$2,611
Average$1,726$1,972$2,104
Rough$1,311$1,492$1,598
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,195$2,527$2,696
Clean$2,001$2,302$2,458
Average$1,613$1,852$1,982
Rough$1,225$1,401$1,505
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,453$2,784$2,950
Clean$2,236$2,536$2,689
Average$1,802$2,040$2,168
Rough$1,368$1,544$1,647
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Isuzu Rodeo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,302 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Rodeo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,302 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,302 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo ranges from $1,225 to $2,696, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.