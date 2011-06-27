Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,254
|$2,598
|$2,773
|Clean
|$2,055
|$2,367
|$2,528
|Average
|$1,656
|$1,904
|$2,038
|Rough
|$1,257
|$1,441
|$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$2,904
|$3,071
|Clean
|$2,343
|$2,645
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,128
|$2,257
|Rough
|$1,434
|$1,610
|$1,715
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$2,691
|$2,864
|Clean
|$2,141
|$2,451
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,726
|$1,972
|$2,104
|Rough
|$1,311
|$1,492
|$1,598
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$2,527
|$2,696
|Clean
|$2,001
|$2,302
|$2,458
|Average
|$1,613
|$1,852
|$1,982
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,401
|$1,505
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,453
|$2,784
|$2,950
|Clean
|$2,236
|$2,536
|$2,689
|Average
|$1,802
|$2,040
|$2,168
|Rough
|$1,368
|$1,544
|$1,647