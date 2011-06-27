Estimated values
2007 Isuzu Ascender S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,727
|$3,090
|$3,289
|Clean
|$2,535
|$2,869
|$3,051
|Average
|$2,150
|$2,425
|$2,575
|Rough
|$1,765
|$1,982
|$2,098
Estimated values
2007 Isuzu Ascender S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$3,211
|$3,411
|Clean
|$2,645
|$2,981
|$3,164
|Average
|$2,244
|$2,520
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,843
|$2,060
|$2,176