Estimated values
1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,372
|$6,676
|$8,474
|Clean
|$3,003
|$5,962
|$7,568
|Average
|$2,264
|$4,534
|$5,757
|Rough
|$1,525
|$3,106
|$3,945
Estimated values
1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$1,901
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,259
|$1,697
|$1,940
|Average
|$950
|$1,291
|$1,476
|Rough
|$640
|$884
|$1,011
Estimated values
1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$1,859
|$2,062
|Clean
|$1,333
|$1,660
|$1,842
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,262
|$1,401
|Rough
|$677
|$865
|$960
Estimated values
1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$954
|$1,493
|$1,790
|Clean
|$849
|$1,333
|$1,599
|Average
|$640
|$1,014
|$1,216
|Rough
|$432
|$695
|$834
Estimated values
1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,272
|$1,524
|Clean
|$724
|$1,136
|$1,361
|Average
|$546
|$864
|$1,035
|Rough
|$368
|$592
|$709