Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me
- $1,995
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE200,799 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 3.1 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo, Cruise Control, Power Windows And Door Locks, Dual Air Bags, Rated At 29 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Priced At Only $1995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, 925-455-6666, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WJ52M8SF273793
Stock: 273793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2019
- $3,499
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP132,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP1216VF230703
Stock: CYC-230703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $1,500
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT237,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
1997 PONTIAC GRAN PRIX GT, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE-IN, SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS ONLY DUE TO AGE AND MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K7VF307393
Stock: Q1612C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,600
1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT197,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bellevue Toyota - Bellevue / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WP12K7WF322526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,380Great Deal | $1,201 below market
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1121,135 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522341210477
Stock: 20228-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495Great Deal | $985 below market
2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Base141,310 miles4 AccidentsDelivery available*
Springs Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552X81151834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,499Great Deal | $733 below market
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP226,283 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ivory White 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series III Supercharged Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. 18/28 City/Highway MPG This 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WR524741363178
Stock: 1020PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $1,500Great Deal | $798 below market
2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE98,793 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Avon Nissan - Avon / Indiana
Recent Arrival!2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE Redfire Metallic20/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 83141 miles below market average!You will get MOHR for your money at Andy Mohr Avon Nissan! Call us at (317)-279-3300 or visit us online at www.AndyMohrAvonNissan.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2WK52J22F162322
Stock: C20325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- New Listing$5,000Great Deal | $917 below market
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT129,928 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keweenaw Chevrolet - Houghton / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Sport Red Metallic FWD *SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *HEATED SEATS*, *ONSTAR*, *REMOTE START*, Grand Prix GT, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, Sport Red Metallic. Odometer is 13526 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG Shop over 300 vehicles, the UPs largest selection of vehicles all in one place, at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton, Michigan. We have the new Chevrolet, GM Certified or used vehicle you want, all with our BEST PRICE posted, every day! Need financing? We have financing options to fit nearly any budget. Let us help you. If you need service, we service every make and every model, with GM Certified Technicians, in our GM Certified Service bays. Get GM Certified Service, at a fraction of the cost anywhere else. Ask us how we can help you get into the car, truck or SUV of your dreams today, at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton. Find New Roads. We deliver at Keweenaw Chevrolet in Houghton, Michigan, or shop online 24/7, at keweenawcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS542151293548
Stock: 2339XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$2,000Good Deal | $897 below market
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2199,136 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
John Deery Motors Nissan - Cedar Falls / Iowa
Sport Red Metallic 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 FWDRecent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPGJohn Deery Motors is a family owned dealership that has been in the automobile industry since 1909. We have been proudly serving the Cedar Valley since 1972. Stop in today to check out some of the best new and used inventory around! Or, logon to www.deery.com to see it online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Heads up display.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS522041123649
Stock: 474103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $4,400Good Deal | $1,558 below market
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Base94,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is pleased to offer this handsome 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix in Liquid Silver Metallic. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. 20/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 57308 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552471166425
Stock: 98352B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $2,500Good Deal | $1,063 below market
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix Base216,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hallada Auto Group - Dodgeville / Wisconsin
IT'S A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP542551193633
Stock: 13347B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- $3,499Good Deal | $759 below market
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Base181,450 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, HID headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AL9) Seat adjuster, power, lumbar, driver, 2-way, (AP3) Remote vehicle start, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim and shift knob, (TR9) Premium Lighting Package, (UK3) Steering wheel, steering wheel mounted radio controls, (V62) Lifestyle Package, (VY7) Shift knob, leather-wrapped, (U40) DIC/Trip Computer, 5-button system and (B3Q) Accents, interior, chrome, PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (AR9) Seats, front Leather-appointed seating, bucket, with passenger side map pocket (Grand Prix/GT), (AR9) Seats, front buckets, Leather-appointed seating with UltraLux Suede inserts (GXP), (A85) Seat, front passenger seatback, flat-folding and (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, PREMIUM LIGHTING PACKAGE includes (DH6) Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, (C96) Lighting, interior, front and rear reading, switchable and (DK6) Console, overhead, includes eye glass storage, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 SERIES III V6 SFI, WITH ELECTRONIC THROTTLE CONTROL (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. [310.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). WHY BUY FROM US: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552861308404
Stock: 61308404T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $6,994Good Deal | $1,522 below market
2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Base70,043 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Montgomeryville Nissan - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
This is a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sdn . Value priced below the market average! Only 70,043 miles which is low for a 2008!This Grand Prix, has a great Dark Mocha Metallic exterior, and a clean Ebony interior!Recently underwent a rigorous pre-buy inspection.-Wheel Alignment Completed-New Wiper Blades-New Engine Air Filter-Professionally DetailedThis model has many valuable options Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Rear Bench Seats, and Automatic Transmission.On top of that, it has many safety features Security System, Tire Pressure Monitors,Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 991 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville, PA 18936.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552181171289
Stock: PN6990A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Price Drop$2,949Fair Deal | $563 below market
2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1191,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Grand Prix GT1, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI Series III, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black, Dark Pewter Cloth, 16' 5-Spoke Aluminum Silver Painted Wheels, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, CD player, Driver's Package, Dual front impact airbags, Enhanced Traction Control System, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler. 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP522841342960
Stock: 9056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- $1,495Fair Deal
2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT287,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
***Mechanical Special****Service Traction Control Light*ABS Light on*No Air ConditioningVehicle Highlights:3.8L V6 Engine>>>Power Driver Seat>>>Fog Lights>>>Power Windows Locks and Mirrors>>>Onstar>>>AM-FM-CD Player>>>Steering Wheel Audio>>>Cruise Control>>>Alloy Wheels>>>Rear Spoiler>>>More vehicle options listed below........................
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WS542151150972
Stock: 16309-89
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995Good Deal | $715 below market
2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Base157,527 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
NEW ARRIVAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552881118136
Stock: 191079B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$1,497Good Deal | $350 below market
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Base228,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
***Wholesale to the Public*** Take advantage and save thousands before these vehicles are sent to auction. Vehicles sold AS-IS and Title Only.Stealth (Gray Metallic) 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix Base FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Series III 16" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Front & Rear Floormats, CD player, Chrome Interior Accents, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass & Outside Air Temperature, Delay-off headlights, Driver 2-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center/Trip Computer, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Reading Lights, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Passenger Seat w/Flat-Folding Seatback, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Rim Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Lifestyle Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Package, Premium Lighting Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G2WP552261196067
Stock: P22462B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2020