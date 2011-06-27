  1. Home
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,876$3,216$3,385
Clean$2,622$2,930$3,086
Average$2,113$2,357$2,488
Rough$1,605$1,784$1,890
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,684$3,014$3,177
Clean$2,447$2,745$2,897
Average$1,972$2,208$2,335
Rough$1,498$1,671$1,774
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$2,896$3,059
Clean$2,343$2,638$2,789
Average$1,888$2,122$2,248
Rough$1,434$1,606$1,708
2004 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,858$3,248$3,444
Clean$2,605$2,958$3,140
Average$2,100$2,380$2,531
Rough$1,595$1,801$1,923
2004 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,920$3,307$3,502
Clean$2,662$3,013$3,193
Average$2,145$2,423$2,574
Rough$1,629$1,834$1,955
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,701$3,038$3,206
Clean$2,462$2,767$2,923
Average$1,985$2,226$2,356
Rough$1,507$1,684$1,790
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,886$3,226$3,396
Clean$2,631$2,938$3,096
Average$2,120$2,364$2,496
Rough$1,610$1,789$1,896
2004 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,089$3,429$3,598
Clean$2,816$3,124$3,280
Average$2,270$2,513$2,644
Rough$1,723$1,902$2,008
2004 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,122$3,541$3,751
Clean$2,846$3,226$3,419
Average$2,294$2,595$2,757
Rough$1,742$1,964$2,094
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,777$3,116$3,285
Clean$2,532$2,839$2,995
Average$2,041$2,283$2,415
Rough$1,549$1,728$1,834
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,932$3,344$3,552
Clean$2,672$3,046$3,239
Average$2,154$2,450$2,611
Rough$1,636$1,854$1,983
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,918$3,260$3,430
Clean$2,660$2,969$3,127
Average$2,144$2,389$2,521
Rough$1,628$1,808$1,915
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Isuzu Ascender on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Isuzu Ascender with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,343 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,638 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Isuzu Ascender ranges from $1,434 to $3,059, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
