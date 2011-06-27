Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,876
|$3,216
|$3,385
|Clean
|$2,622
|$2,930
|$3,086
|Average
|$2,113
|$2,357
|$2,488
|Rough
|$1,605
|$1,784
|$1,890
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,684
|$3,014
|$3,177
|Clean
|$2,447
|$2,745
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,972
|$2,208
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,498
|$1,671
|$1,774
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$2,896
|$3,059
|Clean
|$2,343
|$2,638
|$2,789
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,122
|$2,248
|Rough
|$1,434
|$1,606
|$1,708
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,858
|$3,248
|$3,444
|Clean
|$2,605
|$2,958
|$3,140
|Average
|$2,100
|$2,380
|$2,531
|Rough
|$1,595
|$1,801
|$1,923
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,920
|$3,307
|$3,502
|Clean
|$2,662
|$3,013
|$3,193
|Average
|$2,145
|$2,423
|$2,574
|Rough
|$1,629
|$1,834
|$1,955
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$3,038
|$3,206
|Clean
|$2,462
|$2,767
|$2,923
|Average
|$1,985
|$2,226
|$2,356
|Rough
|$1,507
|$1,684
|$1,790
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,886
|$3,226
|$3,396
|Clean
|$2,631
|$2,938
|$3,096
|Average
|$2,120
|$2,364
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,610
|$1,789
|$1,896
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,089
|$3,429
|$3,598
|Clean
|$2,816
|$3,124
|$3,280
|Average
|$2,270
|$2,513
|$2,644
|Rough
|$1,723
|$1,902
|$2,008
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$3,541
|$3,751
|Clean
|$2,846
|$3,226
|$3,419
|Average
|$2,294
|$2,595
|$2,757
|Rough
|$1,742
|$1,964
|$2,094
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,777
|$3,116
|$3,285
|Clean
|$2,532
|$2,839
|$2,995
|Average
|$2,041
|$2,283
|$2,415
|Rough
|$1,549
|$1,728
|$1,834
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,932
|$3,344
|$3,552
|Clean
|$2,672
|$3,046
|$3,239
|Average
|$2,154
|$2,450
|$2,611
|Rough
|$1,636
|$1,854
|$1,983
Estimated values
2004 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,918
|$3,260
|$3,430
|Clean
|$2,660
|$2,969
|$3,127
|Average
|$2,144
|$2,389
|$2,521
|Rough
|$1,628
|$1,808
|$1,915