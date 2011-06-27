  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2005 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features, roomy interior, crisp handling.
  • Five-speed manual no longer available, cheap interior pieces, iffy crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.

2005 Highlights

The sedan has been dropped from the lineup along with the base four-cylinder engine and the manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(67%)
4(24%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.5
37 reviews
See all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my grand am
scott,05/22/2005
solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving)
Riding in as a kid, driving it as a teen
poley1,07/21/2012
I'm not sure how many people are going to look at a review on a 7 year old car but here is mine. My dad bought A V-6 version of this car in '05 almost new, however it was used as a rental car. The only problems we ever had with it were the windows came off track (not a big deal you can fix it yourself), the rear passenger window it dead no movement at all (happened this year), and when i was 10 i had a mini TV and my Xbox hooked up to the 12v outlet and blew a fuse and messed up the outlet. no matter what we do the fuses keep popping. But overall now that its mine it is absolutely perfect for me to go back and forth to high school and work
My Pontiac Grand Am SE 3.4 V6
wdsgto,02/15/2011
We bought our Grand Am used with 21000 miles in 2006. It has 71000 on it now, it has been quite reliable. The only issues have been: the turn signal switch clicking (the factory put too much grease, I just removed some with a q-tip and it went away) and a battery. Otherwise it has been a good car. It is hard to see out when backing up, and it has a lot of road noise.
Pontiac is the Best
Jeanne,04/15/2010
I am a 54 year old woman who has had nothing but Pontiac's. I wanted the 2005 Grand Am because it was the last year they were making it. I bought it new. I loved my 89 and love this one even more!! You cannot go wrong with a Pontiac!
See all 37 reviews of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet is priced between $2,400 and$2,400 with odometer readings between 222434 and222434 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Grand Ams listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,400 and mileage as low as 222434 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 2005 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,402.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,850.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,606.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,896.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

