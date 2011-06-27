2005 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard features, roomy interior, crisp handling.
- Five-speed manual no longer available, cheap interior pieces, iffy crash test scores.
Other years
List Price
$2,400
Used Grand Am for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.
2005 Highlights
The sedan has been dropped from the lineup along with the base four-cylinder engine and the manual transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.
Most helpful consumer reviews
scott,05/22/2005
solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving)
poley1,07/21/2012
I'm not sure how many people are going to look at a review on a 7 year old car but here is mine. My dad bought A V-6 version of this car in '05 almost new, however it was used as a rental car. The only problems we ever had with it were the windows came off track (not a big deal you can fix it yourself), the rear passenger window it dead no movement at all (happened this year), and when i was 10 i had a mini TV and my Xbox hooked up to the 12v outlet and blew a fuse and messed up the outlet. no matter what we do the fuses keep popping. But overall now that its mine it is absolutely perfect for me to go back and forth to high school and work
wdsgto,02/15/2011
We bought our Grand Am used with 21000 miles in 2006. It has 71000 on it now, it has been quite reliable. The only issues have been: the turn signal switch clicking (the factory put too much grease, I just removed some with a q-tip and it went away) and a battery. Otherwise it has been a good car. It is hard to see out when backing up, and it has a lot of road noise.
Jeanne,04/15/2010
I am a 54 year old woman who has had nothing but Pontiac's. I wanted the 2005 Grand Am because it was the last year they were making it. I bought it new. I loved my 89 and love this one even more!! You cannot go wrong with a Pontiac!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons