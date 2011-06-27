Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

my grand am scott , 05/22/2005 16 of 16 people found this review helpful solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving) Report Abuse

Riding in as a kid, driving it as a teen poley1 , 07/21/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I'm not sure how many people are going to look at a review on a 7 year old car but here is mine. My dad bought A V-6 version of this car in '05 almost new, however it was used as a rental car. The only problems we ever had with it were the windows came off track (not a big deal you can fix it yourself), the rear passenger window it dead no movement at all (happened this year), and when i was 10 i had a mini TV and my Xbox hooked up to the 12v outlet and blew a fuse and messed up the outlet. no matter what we do the fuses keep popping. But overall now that its mine it is absolutely perfect for me to go back and forth to high school and work

My Pontiac Grand Am SE 3.4 V6 wdsgto , 02/15/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We bought our Grand Am used with 21000 miles in 2006. It has 71000 on it now, it has been quite reliable. The only issues have been: the turn signal switch clicking (the factory put too much grease, I just removed some with a q-tip and it went away) and a battery. Otherwise it has been a good car. It is hard to see out when backing up, and it has a lot of road noise.

Pontiac is the Best Jeanne , 04/15/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am a 54 year old woman who has had nothing but Pontiac's. I wanted the 2005 Grand Am because it was the last year they were making it. I bought it new. I loved my 89 and love this one even more!! You cannot go wrong with a Pontiac!