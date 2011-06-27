Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews
my grand am
solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving)
Riding in as a kid, driving it as a teen
I'm not sure how many people are going to look at a review on a 7 year old car but here is mine. My dad bought A V-6 version of this car in '05 almost new, however it was used as a rental car. The only problems we ever had with it were the windows came off track (not a big deal you can fix it yourself), the rear passenger window it dead no movement at all (happened this year), and when i was 10 i had a mini TV and my Xbox hooked up to the 12v outlet and blew a fuse and messed up the outlet. no matter what we do the fuses keep popping. But overall now that its mine it is absolutely perfect for me to go back and forth to high school and work
My Pontiac Grand Am SE 3.4 V6
We bought our Grand Am used with 21000 miles in 2006. It has 71000 on it now, it has been quite reliable. The only issues have been: the turn signal switch clicking (the factory put too much grease, I just removed some with a q-tip and it went away) and a battery. Otherwise it has been a good car. It is hard to see out when backing up, and it has a lot of road noise.
Pontiac is the Best
I am a 54 year old woman who has had nothing but Pontiac's. I wanted the 2005 Grand Am because it was the last year they were making it. I bought it new. I loved my 89 and love this one even more!! You cannot go wrong with a Pontiac!
Awesome
LOVE IT! I bought this car brand new so i've had it for about 3 yrs. NOTHING has gone wrong. Haven't had to fix anything!! Just your typical oil change and brake change. Oh, and had to change the bulb in one of the headlights. NOTHING at all to fix as far as the engine is concerned. A little loud on the hwy but nothing to complain about.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons