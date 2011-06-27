Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,290
|$1,671
|Clean
|$517
|$1,133
|$1,467
|Average
|$370
|$818
|$1,058
|Rough
|$224
|$503
|$650
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,307
|$1,671
|Clean
|$563
|$1,147
|$1,467
|Average
|$403
|$828
|$1,058
|Rough
|$243
|$509
|$650
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$651
|$1,311
|$1,671
|Clean
|$570
|$1,151
|$1,467
|Average
|$408
|$831
|$1,058
|Rough
|$246
|$511
|$650
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,286
|$1,671
|Clean
|$507
|$1,129
|$1,467
|Average
|$363
|$815
|$1,058
|Rough
|$219
|$501
|$650