Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Never kept a car 7 years before my 2008 G-6 candy , 03/18/2016 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful In 2009 I was looking to replace my 2000 2 dr Grand Prix with a nice sporty sedan with a V-6. My used car dealer called and said he had the car for me but I had to come look at it. He told me it was prior salvage title with only 14,000 miles on it but he wanted me to see the damage before it went to the body shop. Light hit right front fender, no frame damage. We decided whoever the previous owner was must have worked for or been related to someone at the insurance company as there was no way this should have been prior salvage! The body shop I selected did an awesome job at matching the paint. Beautiful burgundy with subtle metallic. I now have 107,500 miles on this car. I've owned it since April 2009 and I have never done anything to this car except put new tires on it (the original tires lasted until it had about 65,000 miles on them) and have the oil changed every 3000 miles. Never had any motor problems, (not even funny noises) or tranny or other issues. Loved the way the V-6 responded as I am a bit of a lead foot driver. Still, mileage was pretty decent, city/hwy averaged about 21 mpg and strictly hwy driving averaged about 25-26. Maybe less than estimated but better than the Grand Prix. When washed and waxed this car still looks gorgeous! The only drawback on the interior was the fabric seats. They showed stains from just plain bottled water, not happy about that. Otherwise it had plenty of room up front in the bucket seats, back seat was roomy and comfortable and the trunk also had plenty of space to haul stuff around, and I did! It has pretty much all the electronics and extra features you could want including the electric sunroof. (it was not the accordian type I had seen sitting on a lot when I first started looking.) Now that I have over 100,000 miles it has developed a few rattles but still rides great. Too bad GM isn't still making the G-6 as I would purchase another one in a minute! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good so far luck5393 , 06/29/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We have had this car for a few weeks now. I do a lot of driving, and it has been a very good car in the few weeks we have owned it. I activated the XM radio in it, it tends to loose a signal when going under bridges or parked next to 3 story buildings. the engine is very responsive and the steering is tight. I bought it with about 91000 miles, so it has already been well broken in. The interior is roomy, and the back seat is very roomy for the size of car it is. One option that I wish it had was being able to pull down the 40/60 seats from the interior of the car and not just from the trunk. Report Abuse

4 Car Pile up Sam , 12/22/2015 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 33 of 37 people found this review helpful I drove my '08 G6 GT for exactly two years (to the day) before any major mechanical repairs were needed (I had to replace the engine but it was due to the mechanics error, not the car). In general the car is a great car but what really got me was the safety. I always swore if I got in an accident in that car I would be dead or extremely injured, due to the bucket seats and the car sitting so low. Last month I was in a 4 car pile up on a highway 301. I was the middle vehicle (the smushed one) and had an F-150 slam full force into the back of me and ultimately on top of me. Because of the body of the car the trunk actually caught the F-150 and stopped it from going any further on top of my car (opposed to a Honda Civic or Toyota Camry which the truck would have driven right over and crushed the backseat). Although the car was totaled (obviously, I was SMUSHED BAD) it did everything it needed to. The engine shut itself down to prevent a fire from a gas leak or anything else, the underneath of the car took most the damage from the front, opposed to smashing everything into the dash. Not a single window broke. Right after the accident everyone involved got out, including myself, and just stared at the car in amazement that it held up the way it did. I never write reviews or go to the extent of doing this but it's the least I could do for the car. Hands down I would buy the car 100x times over. I miss it SOOOOOO much. I've been test driving all different cars and have been in 3 different rentals since and nothing compares to it. Everything about it was great (minus a few electrical issues like windows rolling up or down or random lights coming on and off but that's a GM thing and those issues usually fixed themselves over a course of 24 hours or so). Plus, for all the fellow lead footers out there, the acceleration is great but it also maintains speed very well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome to/from car! sunaku89 , 08/10/2013 13 of 15 people found this review helpful My dad purchased the car for my sister and I for school and EMS duties. Fun car to drive, great on gas mileage but some problems with the design and interior. Example, To get the headlight out to replace the light, you have to pull apart your flimsy (Extremely flimsy) bumper and the grill will pop out if you aren't careful. Mine now has a small crack now from me trying to replace the light bulb.There are also electrical issues that have melted my wires. The back locks are faulty and very often will not lock when you lock the car or unlock when you hit unlock. The seats are comfortable but you have to be careful about reaching behind the seat because you can pop the plastic out of place too. Report Abuse