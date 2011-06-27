  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161916
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg16/22 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/324.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.252.0/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG161916
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm173 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm173 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.0 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.2250 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3876 lbs.3591 lbs.3991 lbs.
Height67.6 in.66.0 in.67.6 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
