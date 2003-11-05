Used 1992 Plymouth Voyager for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 180,793 miles
$2,499
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Voyager searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Voyager
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Voyager
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
igstooge,05/11/2003
Great room. With the seats removed fits a full sized refrigerator and the hatch closes. With all seats carries 7 people. Excellent ac. Radio is finicky eith chryslers, you have to leave it on or it is hard to turn on after 60000 miles. I had a head gasket replaced at 32000 (? a fluke) now has 135000 and runs as strong as when brand new.