  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Voyager
Overview
See Voyager Inventory
See Voyager Inventory
See Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg17/22 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/460.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.360.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm141 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.no37.3 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.no38.2 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.no53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.no57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.no38.6 in.
Rear hip Room63.8 in.no63.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.no37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.no61.3 in.
Measurements
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Length175.9 in.175.9 in.175.9 in.
Width69.6 in.69.6 in.69.6 in.
Curb weight3271 lbs.no3271 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Safari Brown Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
See Voyager InventorySee Voyager InventorySee Voyager Inventory

Related Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles