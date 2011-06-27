Estimated values
2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,656
|$6,329
|$7,340
|Clean
|$4,382
|$5,947
|$6,885
|Average
|$3,834
|$5,183
|$5,976
|Rough
|$3,285
|$4,419
|$5,068
Estimated values
2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,495
|$4,842
|$5,655
|Clean
|$3,289
|$4,550
|$5,305
|Average
|$2,878
|$3,966
|$4,605
|Rough
|$2,466
|$3,381
|$3,905
Estimated values
2009 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,925
|$6,689
|$7,755
|Clean
|$4,635
|$6,285
|$7,275
|Average
|$4,055
|$5,478
|$6,315
|Rough
|$3,475
|$4,671
|$5,354
Estimated values
2009 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,058
|$5,575
|$6,490
|Clean
|$3,819
|$5,238
|$6,088
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,565
|$5,285
|Rough
|$2,863
|$3,893
|$4,481
Estimated values
2009 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,738
|$6,520
|$7,597
|Clean
|$4,459
|$6,126
|$7,126
|Average
|$3,901
|$5,339
|$6,186
|Rough
|$3,343
|$4,552
|$5,245
Estimated values
2009 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,424
|$6,077
|$7,075
|Clean
|$4,164
|$5,710
|$6,637
|Average
|$3,643
|$4,977
|$5,761
|Rough
|$3,122
|$4,243
|$4,884