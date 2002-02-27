Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Sundance
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Plymouth Sundance.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- handling & steering
- appearance
- oil
- driving experience
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- climate control
- wheels & tires
- doors
- engine
- electrical system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned many, many cars and trucks over the years, but this one takes the trophey! This lil car has served greatly and now I am givining it to my Son in law to use because his car has died and he needs a good dependable car to get to work and back. I was the second owner of the car and for paying $5000 for it back in 1998 was alot to me, but as I look back now, well worth every penny. I never had a problem with it! it had great power and super gas milage (35 mpg) with that 5 speed... It handled great! Kept it tuned, changed the oil, and gave her a bath, and she treated me well! Even in the Sub-Zero temps in Wisconsin, Started every time. Now I passed her on, and she continues........
I bought this car to get me too and from work with 112 000km on it. It skips into 2nd gear with big whine on the tranny. It dosent always shift into 4th gear if I can get it up to 80km/h that is. It has always gotten me to work on time thou. Only had to replace one radiator and there does seem to be an alignment problem causing odd tire wear on the front wheels. Currently still driving it with 170000Km+ on her.
Very reliable. 4 cylinder engine economical. Drivers side air bag. Interior in good shape. Exterior, good. Very minimal rust, no accidents, front left fender replaced, back into when parked. Now at 141,000 miles....
It probably was a good vehicle at the time. I have owned numerous Plymouth vehicles before and none ran this badly. The head was cracked in 4 places then the catalyc converter went kapoot. Maybe it was where I bought it from. Although it started everyday this winter.
Features & Specs
|Duster 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|93 hp @ 4800 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|93 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Duster 4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Plymouth Sundance a good car?
Is the Plymouth Sundance reliable?
Is the 1994 Plymouth Sundance a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1994 Plymouth Sundance?
The least-expensive 1994 Plymouth Sundance is the 1994 Plymouth Sundance Duster 4dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Plymouth Sundance?
More about the 1994 Plymouth Sundance
Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance Overview
The Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance is offered in the following submodels: Sundance Hatchback. Available styles include Duster 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Hatchback, and Duster 4dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1994 Plymouth Sundance?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Plymouth Sundance and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Sundance 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Sundance.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Plymouth Sundance and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Sundance featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1994 Plymouth Sundance?
Which 1994 Plymouth Sundances are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Plymouth Sundance for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Plymouth Sundance.
Can't find a new 1994 Plymouth Sundances you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Plymouth Sundance for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,240.
Find a new Plymouth for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,256.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1994 Plymouth Sundance?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Plymouth lease specials
Related Used 1994 Plymouth Sundance info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles