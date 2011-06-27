  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Sundance
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sundance
Overview
See Sundance Inventory
See Sundance Inventory
See Sundance Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212421
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg21/29 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/364.0 mi.294.0/406.0 mi.252.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG212421
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.34.0 ft.34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room34.0 in.34.0 in.34.0 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.171.1 in.171.1 in.
Curb weight2655 lbs.2615 lbs.2615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
See Sundance InventorySee Sundance InventorySee Sundance Inventory

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles