As stated in my original review, the car eas sold seversl years ago. I still recall it with fond memories. Now drive a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited with the 1.3 turbo. Quite an improvement over the 2017 2.4 we owned, quicker in traffic and normal driving with same mpg. I'm an ex-Chrysler engineer and bought a two tone Blue/Gray 1990 Sundance RS from a Chrysler executive turn-in in 1991. It had approx. 6,000 miles on it and was a 2.5 Turbo 5 spd. I owned it for approx. 4 years and drove it to work and for pleasure. It was one of the best cars I've ever owned and I sold it with 106,000 miles on it. It was fairly fast in its day and would get almost 30 mpg on the interstate, handled good especially if you had some weight in the trunk like when you were on vacation. If I remember correctly, I replaced the stock tires with one size over Bridgestone GOO 9's, which made it look meaner and handle/stop better. I never had any problems with it even though it was driven fairly aggressively, except for replacing a front wheel hub bearing.

