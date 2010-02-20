Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance for Sale Near Me

We bought this car last in jan. 09 with 16,300 original miles on it. The car is from Conn., one owner, always garaged, still has the original tires and is in mint shape all around. I know I paid more than any book value said it was worth but the car will last for us for several years as we will not run it in the harsh northeast winters. I have owned a few other small mopars over the years and have always had good luck with them. They are easy to maintain and get good fuel mileage. This car looks like the day it came of the assembly line. I mean the car is spotless underneath as well as the interior and exterior. I would recommend these older cars to anyone who is looking for a cheap ride!!

