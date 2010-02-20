Used 1990 Plymouth Sundance for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Sundance searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Sundance
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Sundance
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.48 Reviews
Report abuse
cdgadart,02/20/2010
We bought this car last in jan. 09 with 16,300 original miles on it. The car is from Conn., one owner, always garaged, still has the original tires and is in mint shape all around. I know I paid more than any book value said it was worth but the car will last for us for several years as we will not run it in the harsh northeast winters. I have owned a few other small mopars over the years and have always had good luck with them. They are easy to maintain and get good fuel mileage. This car looks like the day it came of the assembly line. I mean the car is spotless underneath as well as the interior and exterior. I would recommend these older cars to anyone who is looking for a cheap ride!!