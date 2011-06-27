Used 1999 Plymouth Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pretty good car th neon , 07/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this Neon as my first car, and as a teenage guy I wasn't sure I wanted such a wimpy car. Well, I have had it over a year now, and I love it to death. I have had two small problems with it, the starter motor gave out, and the power locks are giving out. Other than that, it has been a great car. I love the stock sound system, the 6X9's in the back are awesome, but I did put in a new head unit, and now it sounds even better. I also put new hubcaps on becuase the stock ones where hideous. (the graffiti interior pattern is also very ugly, but seat covers can fix that). Great car if you want to put a little bit of creativity into it. Report Abuse

Believer Davkuy , 04/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I first went to buy a car I was looking for a used Toyota. The dealership told me about a good deal they had running on Neon's. I almoast turned around and walked out, thinking the Neon was a "disposable car" but I decided to try it. The only 5 speed they had on the Lot was a tricked out expresso with most of the goodies. As soon as I got it out on the road, the car was sold. Recently 4/03 I traded it for a Toyota corolla, (Big Mistake) repairable mistake thank goodness. Report Abuse

Not a bad car Craig , 06/14/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my second car ever. Went in, had a fun drive with it, and bought it. Only major issue was the head gasket leak which was caused by a poor design. Replaced the old head gasket with a new MLS one, no problem since. A minor issue was a new valve cover gasket replaced after 75k miles. $30 and 30 minutes in your driveway will take care of this, no big deal. This was my first Neon of two and I plan on buying another. They're fairly common part cars and easy to fix. I love the DOHC engine but the 3-speed automatic can be a slouch at times. Keep up with your oil changes and a Neon will last you a long time. Report Abuse

1999 Plymouth Neon 4 Dr Highline Sedan Raj , 08/01/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The first 6 years went fine. In 2005 all the problems started, the car stalled half a dozen times between repeated trips to the dealership. They replaced the head gasket, timing belt, starter cables, spark plugs, ignition cables, rear main seal. Finally, they found a faulty relay due to the AC compressor which also was replaced. In Feb 2007 the vehicle would not start. Guess what? They replaced the fuel pump too. I've spend over $5000 in repairs. Now the vehicle stalls intermittently, the engine hesitates and jerks. The hp is gone. Do not buy this vehicle. It's proof that domestic vehicles are absolute junk. The Neon was so bad it was discontinued after the 2005 model. Nightmare! Report Abuse