Used 1999 Plymouth Neon for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- 139,425 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,888
- 72,045 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$950
- 87,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,895
- 139,123 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 197,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
th neon,07/26/2008
I bought this Neon as my first car, and as a teenage guy I wasn't sure I wanted such a wimpy car. Well, I have had it over a year now, and I love it to death. I have had two small problems with it, the starter motor gave out, and the power locks are giving out. Other than that, it has been a great car. I love the stock sound system, the 6X9's in the back are awesome, but I did put in a new head unit, and now it sounds even better. I also put new hubcaps on becuase the stock ones where hideous. (the graffiti interior pattern is also very ugly, but seat covers can fix that). Great car if you want to put a little bit of creativity into it.