Used 1993 Plymouth Laser Consumer Reviews

Dont buy it LT , 04/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I thought that i would end up with a great american car. Dont be confused this thing has caused me nothing but trouble at least 4grand in repairs and replacements. i finally sold it for about a grand for a new teenage driver, Thank god i got rid of it. Report Abuse

engine timing farce kevin , 05/14/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had to have the head redone twice because of bent valves, because of the timing being out. What a nightmare. The second time it was because of the harmonic balancer splitting in half because it is 2 pieces with a rubber center, of course this threw it off time and now it's in the garage with no compression on no 4 cylinder. Body in perfect cond. but i think that this one is cursed on the motor. WOW! Time for the junk yard....... Report Abuse

A great car PF , 06/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Excellent car. Very few repairs over the years. Still on the original clutch. Paint is in great shape. With regular maintenance and reasonable driving I hope to get to 200,000 miles! Report Abuse

good car boris , 09/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought it used on the auction with 118000 miles on it for 3500. I have it already for 4 years. It's 218000 on the car!!! i love it Report Abuse