Used 1993 Plymouth Laser Consumer Reviews

12 reviews
Dont buy it

LT, 04/14/2002
I thought that i would end up with a great american car. Dont be confused this thing has caused me nothing but trouble at least 4grand in repairs and replacements. i finally sold it for about a grand for a new teenage driver, Thank god i got rid of it.

engine timing farce

kevin, 05/14/2009
Had to have the head redone twice because of bent valves, because of the timing being out. What a nightmare. The second time it was because of the harmonic balancer splitting in half because it is 2 pieces with a rubber center, of course this threw it off time and now it's in the garage with no compression on no 4 cylinder. Body in perfect cond. but i think that this one is cursed on the motor. WOW! Time for the junk yard.......

A great car

PF, 06/28/2002
Excellent car. Very few repairs over the years. Still on the original clutch. Paint is in great shape. With regular maintenance and reasonable driving I hope to get to 200,000 miles!

good car

boris, 09/10/2002
I bought it used on the auction with 118000 miles on it for 3500. I have it already for 4 years. It's 218000 on the car!!! i love it

AWD and Turbo -- Need I say more?

Jeremy M, 03/27/2002
Ive owned my car for about an year and a half and havnt had a single problem with it. Ive also added a few small modifications to it that have put it up to par with your adverage muscle car (ie mustang). If your looking for a car thats reliable and gets good gas miliage, but can move when you put the pedal to the metal...this is the one.

