1993 Plymouth Laser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The all-wheel-drive Laser is now available with an automatic transmission. New alloy wheels are introduced to all but the base Laser. A gold package is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Plymouth Laser.

5(41%)
4(43%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.2
12 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Dont buy it
LT,04/14/2002
I thought that i would end up with a great american car. Dont be confused this thing has caused me nothing but trouble at least 4grand in repairs and replacements. i finally sold it for about a grand for a new teenage driver, Thank god i got rid of it.
engine timing farce
kevin,05/14/2009
Had to have the head redone twice because of bent valves, because of the timing being out. What a nightmare. The second time it was because of the harmonic balancer splitting in half because it is 2 pieces with a rubber center, of course this threw it off time and now it's in the garage with no compression on no 4 cylinder. Body in perfect cond. but i think that this one is cursed on the motor. WOW! Time for the junk yard.......
A great car
PF,06/28/2002
Excellent car. Very few repairs over the years. Still on the original clutch. Paint is in great shape. With regular maintenance and reasonable driving I hope to get to 200,000 miles!
good car
boris,09/10/2002
I bought it used on the auction with 118000 miles on it for 3500. I have it already for 4 years. It's 218000 on the car!!! i love it
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
