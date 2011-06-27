1993 Plymouth Laser Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,894 - $4,405
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The all-wheel-drive Laser is now available with an automatic transmission. New alloy wheels are introduced to all but the base Laser. A gold package is available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Plymouth Laser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LT,04/14/2002
I thought that i would end up with a great american car. Dont be confused this thing has caused me nothing but trouble at least 4grand in repairs and replacements. i finally sold it for about a grand for a new teenage driver, Thank god i got rid of it.
kevin,05/14/2009
Had to have the head redone twice because of bent valves, because of the timing being out. What a nightmare. The second time it was because of the harmonic balancer splitting in half because it is 2 pieces with a rubber center, of course this threw it off time and now it's in the garage with no compression on no 4 cylinder. Body in perfect cond. but i think that this one is cursed on the motor. WOW! Time for the junk yard.......
PF,06/28/2002
Excellent car. Very few repairs over the years. Still on the original clutch. Paint is in great shape. With regular maintenance and reasonable driving I hope to get to 200,000 miles!
boris,09/10/2002
I bought it used on the auction with 118000 miles on it for 3500. I have it already for 4 years. It's 218000 on the car!!! i love it
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
