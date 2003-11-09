  1. Home
Used 1994 Plymouth Laser

1994 Plymouth Laser
Pros & Cons - Not Available

Plymouth Laser years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The final year for the Laser brings automatic-locking retractors for rear seats, making them more compatible for child seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Plymouth Laser.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, Laser RS
Cutie439,

The paint hasn't held up over the years and the parking break doesn't work as well as I desire but it is still a nice car and gets great gas mileage.

Features & Specs

RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback features & specs
RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD
N/A
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
RS 2dr Hatchback features & specs
RS 2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
2dr Hatchback features & specs
2dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Plymouth Laser a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Laser both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Plymouth Laser fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Laser gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Laser ranges from 10.2 to 6.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Plymouth Laser. Learn more

Is the Plymouth Laser reliable?

To determine whether the Plymouth Laser is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Laser. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Laser's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Plymouth Laser a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Plymouth Laser is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Laser is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Plymouth Laser?

The least-expensive 1994 Plymouth Laser is the 1994 Plymouth Laser 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Plymouth Laser?

    If you're interested in the Plymouth Laser, the next question is, which Laser model is right for you? Laser variants include RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, RS 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback. For a full list of Laser models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1994 Plymouth Laser is offered in the following submodels: Laser Hatchback. Available styles include RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, RS 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1994 Plymouth Laser?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Plymouth Laser and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Laser 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Laser.

