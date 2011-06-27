  1. Home
Used 2000 Plymouth Grand Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Family Car

Coda, 10/26/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The van has not been a problem. From my wife's point of view she has loved it. She likes the interior, very comfy and big. For tall people it is not a knee smasher or neck bender to get in. Very nice design. From a Mechanics point of view, it has been dependable. Transmission has held up, I change the trans fluid and filter every 40,000. The engine has no problems, change oil and run synthetic every 5,000. Braking is no problem for a van...this van is not a lamborgina, but if I wanted a lamb...then I would have bought it. The headlamps like all cars now are of plastic, keep them buffed or they dull the intesity of the headlights considerably. Do the maintenance,the van will take care you.

Report Abuse

Suites my needs

Saviore, 11/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It rides well and it is roomy and comfortable, but I have a few caviats.

Report Abuse

We love it!

Sandy, 09/02/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have had our van for over six years and have had no problems with it. It has been reliable in all weather conditions and comfortable for our teenagers while they were growing up. All in all we love it.

Report Abuse

My mistake

biohazard8724, 05/03/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I never wanted to buy an American car but this one was in our price range. What a mistake! Buy a Honda or Toyota.

Report Abuse

dependable, roomy family mover

Jason, 02/13/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The 3.3l v6 is responsive, and gets pretty good mileage for a car this size. The seats are easily removed, if a little heavy once out, and comfortable. There is a lot of good in this car.

Report Abuse
