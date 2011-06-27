Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews
Old mini
Funny, when I read some reviews of 94 Grand Voyager many have transmissiom problems at around 45k to 60k's miles. I do not have any problem with my transmission yet, right now it has 202,000 original miles on it! Its still going strong!
ugg trans
Problems with trans at 130,000. If your not looking to put alot of money into this van look else where. Trans is almost a definite future repair. Not bad on pickup for a van though.
jusJUST KEEPS ON GOING
I bought this van used with 100,000 miles. It know has 191,000. Yes, I have replaces the norm tires, struts shocks bearings, breakes, rotors, tie rods, even the front anti sway bar snapped. I have also replaced the starter and most of the a/c componants. The van still has a ok apperance (some rust)But heck I put on 35,000 a year. I only paid $4,200 and have invested $1,800 in keeping it safely mechanicly sound. The only thing I dont like is the 3.3 engine & trany leak. But with 191,000 its cheaper to pour than to repair. I toe a 3300lb boat and snowmobile. it does all I need. This is my third chrysler mini van. And yes I would buy a 4th.
My Car
My v6 Voyager has 90,000+ and is the most reliable auto I've owned. I love all the travel accessories and the ride is excellent. Gas mileage is not as good as I would have liked but not bad either. Only complaint is it seems to go thru tires quickly. No repairs just maintance items so far.
Not the whole package
This is a well designed vehicle from a comfort standpoint, but one with engineering design and manufacturing flaws that are exasperating. We had to replace our transmission at about 40,000 miles. This has been a common problem that Chrysler has never seemed to fix. The paint peeled off of the roof really early. Goop (too much sealant) ran from the windows. Clothes hooks broke, the tape player broke; the front speakers need to be replaced. The remote entry devices in the door broke. On and on. It made me worry for Detroit's future against foreign competitors.
