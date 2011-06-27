Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Consumer Reviews

Old mini Pbag , 11/04/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Funny, when I read some reviews of 94 Grand Voyager many have transmissiom problems at around 45k to 60k's miles. I do not have any problem with my transmission yet, right now it has 202,000 original miles on it! Its still going strong! Report Abuse

ugg trans dstiny , 07/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Problems with trans at 130,000. If your not looking to put alot of money into this van look else where. Trans is almost a definite future repair. Not bad on pickup for a van though.

jusJUST KEEPS ON GOING JEFF , 12/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this van used with 100,000 miles. It know has 191,000. Yes, I have replaces the norm tires, struts shocks bearings, breakes, rotors, tie rods, even the front anti sway bar snapped. I have also replaced the starter and most of the a/c componants. The van still has a ok apperance (some rust)But heck I put on 35,000 a year. I only paid $4,200 and have invested $1,800 in keeping it safely mechanicly sound. The only thing I dont like is the 3.3 engine & trany leak. But with 191,000 its cheaper to pour than to repair. I toe a 3300lb boat and snowmobile. it does all I need. This is my third chrysler mini van. And yes I would buy a 4th.

My Car daydreamer1 , 02/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My v6 Voyager has 90,000+ and is the most reliable auto I've owned. I love all the travel accessories and the ride is excellent. Gas mileage is not as good as I would have liked but not bad either. Only complaint is it seems to go thru tires quickly. No repairs just maintance items so far.