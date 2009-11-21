Used 1998 Plymouth Grand Voyager for Sale Near Me
12 years of horror,11/21/2009
Worst car I ever owner(Ford Taurus a close second)I purchased this van new and have always taken it back for service every 3000 mi and did what ever the maintenance called for.Needless to say I have had constant problems from day one with this van.It has been towed more times than I want to remember.Over the years I have just about replaced everything-transmission,starter, generator, steering column,ignition switch 2x,AC parts,wheel cylinders, sway bushings 4x,computer module parts,radiator,gaskets..+++++ Everytime it was repaired I thought that would be it..but problems never stoped.Now that the second trans went again I finally gave up the ship @155K.Toyota/Honda/Subaru, here I come