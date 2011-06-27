Used 1990 Plymouth Colt Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Amazing
I bought this car at 147,000 miles. Since then, it has run like a champ and won't die. I've only had one problem, which is the clutch slave cylinder leaks, but I'm just lazy, and refill every so often. Even at 13 years old, this car still gets 30/40 city/hwy mpg. Absolutely a wonderful commuter car.
Colts Rule!
This has been a great car. I've had it for about 15 years now, and it is still going strong at 153,000 miles. The body has no rust and with a yearly polish it looks brand new! It hasn't had any more mechanical difficulty than any other car that has endured for 15 years. It still starts every morning strong and the engine can overpower most cars at stop lights (Well it may also have something to do with the light weight of the car too). My favorite story about the car is when a big Ford Explorer hit it in the rear, and the big SUV suffered minor damage while my Colt was dent free!
The Champ!
I bought this car in 2013, and it's still running today, 3 years later and now 26 years old! Granted, I got a sweet deal on it. It was a summer car for an elederly lady in Vermont for years. It only had 69k on it (yes, you read that right), and now I'm only at 110k. A very basic car, no bells and whistles (except the automatic seatbelt I guess). I had a chance to buy a 2002 Subaru Impreza at a great deal recently but passed as this car is still totally sufficient for my basic needs. I wish it had airbags, but otherwise, I'm amazed by it's quality mechanics and the fact that I've put less than $600 dollars into it in three years. A mechanic said to me recently when I was getting it's oil changed how great of shape it's in. I've only ever seen one other in real life, I wonder sometimes if it's one of the last few remaining of it's kind... All in all, a great car. They don't make 'em like they used.
