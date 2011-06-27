  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Colt
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Colt
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1990 Plymouth Colt Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Colt for Sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,841
Used Colt for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Plymouth Colt.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing
Jared,02/20/2003
I bought this car at 147,000 miles. Since then, it has run like a champ and won't die. I've only had one problem, which is the clutch slave cylinder leaks, but I'm just lazy, and refill every so often. Even at 13 years old, this car still gets 30/40 city/hwy mpg. Absolutely a wonderful commuter car.
Colts Rule!
Ohiostandard,06/12/2003
This has been a great car. I've had it for about 15 years now, and it is still going strong at 153,000 miles. The body has no rust and with a yearly polish it looks brand new! It hasn't had any more mechanical difficulty than any other car that has endured for 15 years. It still starts every morning strong and the engine can overpower most cars at stop lights (Well it may also have something to do with the light weight of the car too). My favorite story about the car is when a big Ford Explorer hit it in the rear, and the big SUV suffered minor damage while my Colt was dent free!
The Champ!
Hannah,01/05/2017
GL 2dr Hatchback
I bought this car in 2013, and it's still running today, 3 years later and now 26 years old! Granted, I got a sweet deal on it. It was a summer car for an elederly lady in Vermont for years. It only had 69k on it (yes, you read that right), and now I'm only at 110k. A very basic car, no bells and whistles (except the automatic seatbelt I guess). I had a chance to buy a 2002 Subaru Impreza at a great deal recently but passed as this car is still totally sufficient for my basic needs. I wish it had airbags, but otherwise, I'm amazed by it's quality mechanics and the fact that I've put less than $600 dollars into it in three years. A mechanic said to me recently when I was getting it's oil changed how great of shape it's in. I've only ever seen one other in real life, I wonder sometimes if it's one of the last few remaining of it's kind... All in all, a great car. They don't make 'em like they used.
See all 3 reviews of the 1990 Plymouth Colt
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
87 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
75 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1990 Plymouth Colt features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Plymouth Colt

Used 1990 Plymouth Colt Overview

The Used 1990 Plymouth Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Hatchback, Colt Wagon. Available styles include Vista 4dr Wagon 4WD, 2dr Hatchback, Vista 4dr Wagon, GL 2dr Hatchback, DL 4dr Wagon 4WD, GT 2dr Hatchback, and DL 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Plymouth Colt?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Plymouth Colts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Plymouth Colt for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Plymouth Colt.

Can't find a used 1990 Plymouth Colts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Colt for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,594.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,655.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Colt for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,956.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,689.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Plymouth Colt?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Colt lease specials

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Colt info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles