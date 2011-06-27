I bought this car in 2013, and it's still running today, 3 years later and now 26 years old! Granted, I got a sweet deal on it. It was a summer car for an elederly lady in Vermont for years. It only had 69k on it (yes, you read that right), and now I'm only at 110k. A very basic car, no bells and whistles (except the automatic seatbelt I guess). I had a chance to buy a 2002 Subaru Impreza at a great deal recently but passed as this car is still totally sufficient for my basic needs. I wish it had airbags, but otherwise, I'm amazed by it's quality mechanics and the fact that I've put less than $600 dollars into it in three years. A mechanic said to me recently when I was getting it's oil changed how great of shape it's in. I've only ever seen one other in real life, I wonder sometimes if it's one of the last few remaining of it's kind... All in all, a great car. They don't make 'em like they used.

