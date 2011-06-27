Used 2005 Panoz Esperante Consumer Reviews

More Rare than a Ferrari or Lambo jack , 01/24/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful More fun than a Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar XKR, etc, the 2005 Panoz Esperante is fast, comfy, amazingly reliable, sounds great. It is exclusive beyond imagination. No one knows what it is or where it's from. When you say, Hochton, Georgia, they think you're nuts. The engine is so pretty, the hood should be made of glass. The seats are really comfortable and car is not so low that it's hard to get in or out of, like a Corvette. Report Abuse

exclusive vehicle mike , 02/26/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Wow, what a difference! I traded in an '03 panoz classic style for on '05 gtlm coupe that is the super charged ford svt engine. Get the gtlm! It is much faster, the looks are more exotic, plus I love the exclusivity. I love answering questions about the vehicle. At local car shows the people all flock to this car. I can get service at a local ford dealer,plus panoz corporate is great. (no $400 oil changes). The car is a pleasure to drive with easy access and exit. Loads of carbon fiber on the interior and the engine compartment. Leather seats are top of the line and the paint is flawless. I love the coupe gtlm because there are so few of them. the shifting is short and fast.

Good Bob , 05/23/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good performance and it has an extremely fast engine with good handling interior could have more space