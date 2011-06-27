  1. Home
Used 2005 Panoz Esperante Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Esperante
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

More Rare than a Ferrari or Lambo

jack, 01/24/2006
More fun than a Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar XKR, etc, the 2005 Panoz Esperante is fast, comfy, amazingly reliable, sounds great. It is exclusive beyond imagination. No one knows what it is or where it's from. When you say, Hochton, Georgia, they think you're nuts. The engine is so pretty, the hood should be made of glass. The seats are really comfortable and car is not so low that it's hard to get in or out of, like a Corvette.

Good

Bob, 05/23/2005
Good performance and it has an extremely fast engine with good handling interior could have more space

