Consumer Rating
(9)
1998 Oldsmobile Regency Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior. Powerful engine. Loads of traditional style, for those who like that sort of thing.
  • Sticks out like John Tesh at a Primus concert in Oldsmobile's 1998 lineup.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

You're kidding, right? After years of rhetoric about the new Oldsmobile, the 1997 model year brought a warmed-over 1992 Eighty-Eight with whitewall tires and chrome trim. The Regency, as this plush full-size sedan is named, is the replacement for the dearly departed Ninety Eight. Oldsmobile sold over 20,000 Ninety-Eights during its final year of production, and wasn't about to let those customers go hunting in other showrooms for their fix of traditional, ahem, style.

Last year's Oldsmobile press kit touted the Regency as tasteful, expansive and luxurious. We would dispute this claim. "If Oldsmobile could provide an easy chair for customers to watch the division perform its repositioning decathlon, the new, full-size, four-door Regency would be it," said the press kit. Well, that's not the way to attract import buyers, guys. They actually likened the Regency to an easy chair! John Rock, former Oldsmobile general manager, knew the real score, and characterized the Regency as a final chance for long-time Oldsmobile buyers to buy the type of car they've gotten from the division for the past several decades. Rock told Car and Driver magazine, "This is the last Buick we will sell." Attention traditional buyers; you've been forewarned.

At least the Regency is fully loaded. Options are few, and the car meets side-impact protection standards while offering antilock brakes, dual airbags and traction control.

It is sad and pathetic to find a car like the Regency in the 1998 Oldsmobile lineup. The new Cutlass, Intrigue and Silhouette, along with the Aurora and Bravada, represent the real Oldsmobile, a division dedicated to providing well-equipped values to buyers who otherwise might be shopping Toyota, Honda or Lexus. At least the general public had forgotten about the Ninety-Eight. It shouldn't be long before buyers dismiss the chrome-plated, whitewalled Regency, which is currently serving to slow some of the momentum toward remaking what Oldsmobile means to the typical import buyer.

1998 Highlights

Minor changes this year. The ABS is upgraded, it's easier to get at the rear seatbelts, colors are revised and the "unleaded fuel only" label is removed from the inside of the fuel door.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Regency.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This ain't your father's Olds!
Russ@SCE,06/22/2002
This car is very reliable, gets outstanding highway milage ~29 mpg. Very comfortable.
Still Going Strong
Charles,06/08/2010
This car is like a 'tank' compared to most cars on the road today! Yet the roominess and comfort (front and rear seats) is so comfortable on long trips, and the trunk space is great. The paint job is original and looks like new, the leather interior is in great shape. Quite ride, very minimal road/air noise. My newer car is noisy as are several autos I've been in lately. Awesome Ride. Wish I had a newer version. Sorry Oldsmobile left us.
Awful long measurements
Ron Pine,12/16/2003
Brought the car for long trips. Wanted the interior space and ride. Fantastic engine, one of the top 10 in the world. The car is at least 12 inches longer than it has to be. Bumbers stick out too far. Alternator bearings failed while under warantee
My Beautiful Retirement Car
Patricia Gavin,02/24/2006
I can't say or give enough praise about the 1998 Olds Regency. The Olds stands equal and even surpasses many other luxury vehicles, but never received the recognition due. The fine, Estate Luxury features of the Regency truely speak for themselves. I will keep my Regency forever. Oldsmobile should never have removed this vehicle from production. The Regency is the Cadillac of Oldsmobile. The comfort, quietness and powerful speed of the Regency speak for themselves. I refused to purchase a Cadillac DeVille because of the Regency's smooth ride, and Estate quality, Its full-size capacity surpassed my expectations. The Regency will never go out of style and will remain unique in its own right.
See all 9 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile Regency
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Oldsmobile Regency features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
