  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Regency
  4. Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1997 Oldsmobile Regency Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good luxury value, standard ABS, standard traction control
  • This is your Grandfather's Oldsmobile
Other years
1998
1997
Oldsmobile Regency for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,115 - $2,689
Used Regency for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

You're kidding, right? After years of rhetoric about the new Oldsmobile, the 1997 model year brings us a warmed-over 1992 Eighty Eight with whitewall tires and chrome trim. The Regency, as this plush full-size sedan is named, is the replacement for the departed Ninety Eight. Oldsmobile sold over 20,000 Ninety Eights in 1996, and isn't about to let those customers go hunting in other showrooms for their fix of traditional, ahem, style.

The 1997 Oldsmobile press kit touts the Regency as tasteful, expansive, and luxurious. We would dispute this claim. "If Oldsmobile could provide an easy chair for customers to watch the division perform its repositioning decathlon the new, full-size, four-door Regency would be it," says the press kit. Well, that's not the way to attract import buyers. They actually liken the Regency to an easy chair! John Rock, Oldsmobile general manager, knows the real score, and characterizes the Regency as a final chance for long-time Oldsmobile buyers to buy the type of car they've gotten from the division for the past several decades, telling Car and Driver magazine, "This is the last Buick we will sell." Attention traditional buyers; you've been forewarned.

At least the Regency is fully loaded. Options are few, and the car meets side-impact protection standards while offering antilock brakes, dual airbags, and traction control.

It is sad and pathetic to find a car like the Regency in the 1997 Oldsmobile lineup. The new Cutlass, Intrigue and Silhouette, along with the Aurora and Bravada, represent the real Oldsmobile, a division dedicated to providing well-equipped values to buyers who otherwise might be shopping Toyota, Honda or Lexus. At least the general public had forgotten about the Ninety Eight. By virtue of new model status, the Regency swings some of the 1997 spotlight directly onto its chrome plated, whitewalled existence, slowing some of the momentum toward remaking what Oldsmobile means to the typical import buyer.

1997 Highlights

New name for an old concept. Look closely...see the old Eighty-Eight before 1996's restyle? Regency takes over where the Ninety-Eight left off, satisfying traditional Oldsmobile buyers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Oldsmobile Regency.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Olds commentary
Boisebanker,03/03/2004
Bought the car after a bad experience with a '97 Chrylser LHS. We enjoy the big car ride and we do a lot of road travel. This one we rebuilt the suspension with Monroe Reflex struts and it made a huge difference in handling. We get excellent gas mileage (often in the 30mpg area)but the power performance is only "ok." The trunk opening is less than desireable for a large car due to the steeply slanted rear window. This was a replacement for an '87 Olds 98 Touring Sedan that we loved, but there are few similarities other than good mileage and mechanical reliability. We are nearing 100k miles and it still seems very tight and few problems.
Best used car out there.
PASeahawk,10/23/2007
I bought this car with 60k on the odo. It is smooth, luxurious, reliable and cuts a low profile. It cost me $3650. That is an unbelievable deal for this much car. Highlights: very good leather, much better than average American car leather. Auto-dim mirror with built in digital compass. More room than you need. Very good freeway cruiser. Lowlights: grandpa car. But that's really a highlight. Teenagers don't drive these, so they're not beat down when you buy them used. grandpas tend to have garages and change the oil and filters too. If you see a low-miles Regency used, snap it up. You'll be anonymous on the road, and you won't regret it.
Best Value Ever
97olds,10/09/2019
4dr Sedan
The Olds Regency is now over 22 years old. It still provides plenty of power with the smooth 3800. Reliability is good, and engine parts are cheap and plentiful. Olds specific parts are harder to find, and these cars aren’t plentiful in scrapyards anymore. Interior quality is better than most 90s GM (not saying much). All the 90s luxury one could want. Bench seats are so comfortable. Large trunk is very useful. For a car under 3000, you can’t beat the Regency. Update: Blew the lower intake gaskets, went out of service for a little while. Parts for the repair were not very expensive, and it was a straightforward job. Due to the ease of maintenance and inexpensive parts, this is still easily one of the best values out there.
97 Regency
JIMW1136,10/07/2002
More fuel effecient,comfortable to drive on cross country trip than the Lincoln and Caddy I have owned. I surely miss that car.
See all 5 reviews of the 1997 Oldsmobile Regency
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Oldsmobile Regency

Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency Overview

The Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency is offered in the following submodels: Regency Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Oldsmobile Regencies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Oldsmobile Regency for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency.

Can't find a used 1997 Oldsmobile Regencys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Regency for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,611.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Regency for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,704.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,881.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Oldsmobile Regency?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Regency lease specials

Related Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles