Used 1998 Oldsmobile Regency Consumer Reviews
This ain't your father's Olds!
This car is very reliable, gets outstanding highway milage ~29 mpg. Very comfortable.
Still Going Strong
This car is like a 'tank' compared to most cars on the road today! Yet the roominess and comfort (front and rear seats) is so comfortable on long trips, and the trunk space is great. The paint job is original and looks like new, the leather interior is in great shape. Quite ride, very minimal road/air noise. My newer car is noisy as are several autos I've been in lately. Awesome Ride. Wish I had a newer version. Sorry Oldsmobile left us.
Awful long measurements
Brought the car for long trips. Wanted the interior space and ride. Fantastic engine, one of the top 10 in the world. The car is at least 12 inches longer than it has to be. Bumbers stick out too far. Alternator bearings failed while under warantee
My Beautiful Retirement Car
I can't say or give enough praise about the 1998 Olds Regency. The Olds stands equal and even surpasses many other luxury vehicles, but never received the recognition due. The fine, Estate Luxury features of the Regency truely speak for themselves. I will keep my Regency forever. Oldsmobile should never have removed this vehicle from production. The Regency is the Cadillac of Oldsmobile. The comfort, quietness and powerful speed of the Regency speak for themselves. I refused to purchase a Cadillac DeVille because of the Regency's smooth ride, and Estate quality, Its full-size capacity surpassed my expectations. The Regency will never go out of style and will remain unique in its own right.
Nice overall, but does have its issues
Bought from a co-worker with 102,000 on it, it has 117,000 on it now. In addition to the expected belts, fluids, hoses, and tune-up that it needed when I bought it, the following problems have occurred: The intake manifold failed; the radiator developed a leak; the rear shocks failed; the transmission needed to be replaced (slipping and shuddering); the temp knob broke and fell off; one of the window switches snapped in half; the alternator pulley started squealing and needed replacement; and the driver's seat leather is tearing along the seams in two places (one on the seat portion and another tear on the seat back). I've put more into repairs than I paid for the car (I paid $3300 for it)
Sponsored cars related to the Regency
Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Regency info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons