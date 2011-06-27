  1. Home
Used 1998 Oldsmobile Regency Consumer Reviews

4.7
9 reviews
This ain't your father's Olds!

Russ@SCE, 06/22/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is very reliable, gets outstanding highway milage ~29 mpg. Very comfortable.

Still Going Strong

Charles, 06/08/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is like a 'tank' compared to most cars on the road today! Yet the roominess and comfort (front and rear seats) is so comfortable on long trips, and the trunk space is great. The paint job is original and looks like new, the leather interior is in great shape. Quite ride, very minimal road/air noise. My newer car is noisy as are several autos I've been in lately. Awesome Ride. Wish I had a newer version. Sorry Oldsmobile left us.

Awful long measurements

Ron Pine, 12/16/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Brought the car for long trips. Wanted the interior space and ride. Fantastic engine, one of the top 10 in the world. The car is at least 12 inches longer than it has to be. Bumbers stick out too far. Alternator bearings failed while under warantee

My Beautiful Retirement Car

Patricia Gavin, 02/24/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I can't say or give enough praise about the 1998 Olds Regency. The Olds stands equal and even surpasses many other luxury vehicles, but never received the recognition due. The fine, Estate Luxury features of the Regency truely speak for themselves. I will keep my Regency forever. Oldsmobile should never have removed this vehicle from production. The Regency is the Cadillac of Oldsmobile. The comfort, quietness and powerful speed of the Regency speak for themselves. I refused to purchase a Cadillac DeVille because of the Regency's smooth ride, and Estate quality, Its full-size capacity surpassed my expectations. The Regency will never go out of style and will remain unique in its own right.

Nice overall, but does have its issues

Denton, 11/10/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought from a co-worker with 102,000 on it, it has 117,000 on it now. In addition to the expected belts, fluids, hoses, and tune-up that it needed when I bought it, the following problems have occurred: The intake manifold failed; the radiator developed a leak; the rear shocks failed; the transmission needed to be replaced (slipping and shuddering); the temp knob broke and fell off; one of the window switches snapped in half; the alternator pulley started squealing and needed replacement; and the driver's seat leather is tearing along the seams in two places (one on the seat portion and another tear on the seat back). I've put more into repairs than I paid for the car (I paid $3300 for it)

