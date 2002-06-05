Used 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale Near Me

2 listings
  • 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
    used

    1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale

    158,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,200

  • 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS
    used

    1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS

    208,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,250

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale

  • 5
    (30%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Olds 88
MBowen574,05/06/2002
Wonderful car, luxurious, cheap to run, great name, good warranty for the day, reliable.
