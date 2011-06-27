Used 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Consumer Reviews

Olds 88 MBowen574 , 05/06/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Wonderful car, luxurious, cheap to run, great name, good warranty for the day, reliable. Report Abuse

Olds, Great Pat Morgan , 04/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owning this car has been a privilege we have loved this car, it has been unbelievable, we have got as much as 30 miles to the gallon of gas with it, we haven't driven it much lately because of the bad winter we had. Big trunk comfort, gas miles great, great CAR!

Good, solid car SPeck , 07/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my '94 Olds 88 for $2500 from a dealership. It was cheap because it had $150,000 miles on it. However I could tell it had been well cared for and it ran like a new car. Well one year and 15,000 miles later, it still runs like new. I've had zero mechanical problems. The paint is flaking on trunk pretty bad, but nothing I can't live with. The 3800 is a great motor with a lot of pull. And I have never driven (or ridden in) a more comfortable car! I would buy another in a second!

Olds 88 Royale Mike Munson , 03/28/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has plenty of interior space in both the front and back, lots of headroom, comfortable seats, and good visability. It also has a nice large trunk. It has plenty of passing power, but I am disappointed with its gas mileage. Also it Uses a lot of oil. Unfortunately, this car was not all that reliable. The alternator and water pump went out at around 45,000 miles followed by assortment of other parts which failed way before you might expect. The susupension was SUPER SOFT. The car would wallow with the slightest bump.