Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,599
|$1,868
|Clean
|$940
|$1,412
|$1,655
|Average
|$686
|$1,038
|$1,228
|Rough
|$431
|$664
|$802
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Brougham 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,692
|$1,973
|Clean
|$1,003
|$1,494
|$1,747
|Average
|$732
|$1,098
|$1,297
|Rough
|$461
|$703
|$846
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Brougham 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,123
|$1,672
|$1,950
|Clean
|$989
|$1,476
|$1,727
|Average
|$722
|$1,085
|$1,282
|Rough
|$454
|$695
|$837
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,596
|$1,865
|Clean
|$940
|$1,409
|$1,652
|Average
|$686
|$1,036
|$1,226
|Rough
|$431
|$663
|$800