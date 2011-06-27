Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,010
|$15,203
|$17,086
|Clean
|$12,468
|$14,558
|$16,326
|Average
|$11,384
|$13,267
|$14,807
|Rough
|$10,300
|$11,976
|$13,288
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,556
|$15,720
|$17,580
|Clean
|$12,991
|$15,052
|$16,799
|Average
|$11,862
|$13,717
|$15,236
|Rough
|$10,732
|$12,382
|$13,673
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,710
|$15,970
|$17,911
|Clean
|$13,139
|$15,292
|$17,115
|Average
|$11,997
|$13,936
|$15,522
|Rough
|$10,855
|$12,580
|$13,930
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,104
|$30,592
|$33,615
|Clean
|$25,975
|$29,293
|$32,121
|Average
|$23,717
|$26,695
|$29,132
|Rough
|$21,459
|$24,097
|$26,143
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,591
|$17,940
|$19,964
|Clean
|$14,942
|$17,178
|$19,077
|Average
|$13,643
|$15,655
|$17,302
|Rough
|$12,344
|$14,131
|$15,526