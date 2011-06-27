Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,984
|$6,376
|$7,251
|Clean
|$4,701
|$6,006
|$6,811
|Average
|$4,135
|$5,266
|$5,931
|Rough
|$3,569
|$4,527
|$5,052
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,416
|$12,836
|$14,369
|Clean
|$9,824
|$12,092
|$13,498
|Average
|$8,641
|$10,603
|$11,755
|Rough
|$7,458
|$9,113
|$10,012
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,067
|$7,695
|$8,720
|Clean
|$5,723
|$7,249
|$8,191
|Average
|$5,034
|$6,356
|$7,133
|Rough
|$4,344
|$5,463
|$6,076
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,321
|$6,796
|$7,724
|Clean
|$5,018
|$6,402
|$7,256
|Average
|$4,414
|$5,613
|$6,319
|Rough
|$3,810
|$4,825
|$5,382
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,269
|$6,695
|$7,593
|Clean
|$4,970
|$6,307
|$7,133
|Average
|$4,371
|$5,530
|$6,212
|Rough
|$3,773
|$4,753
|$5,290