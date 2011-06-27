Used 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews
My College Car Keeps on Going
I got this car in 2009 with 66,000 miles on it, and now is above 167,000 miles. Unfortunately, my transmission blew at 110,000 miles, but I opted to replace that and take my luck with the car, and I'm happy I did. Other than a fuel pump replacement at 130,000 miles, I've had fairly good luck with the car. If you can get one of these cheap, I'd consider it, because the GM parts on this car are so plentiful that the repairs are cheap. At 155,000 miles I took the car to my mechanic for a routine brake replacement, and he mentioned that the engine itself still looked fine. The other parts of the car are now going a bit. Some front panel rust, and some interior parts are starting to feel a bit loose, my cruise control went at about 140,000 miles and the repair would have ran $1,100 because it involved removing the steering mount, so I am just living without cruise. I've read about the head gasket issue--but so far I've been fine. Between my Cutlass and my wife's 2013 Chevy Cruze, I actually enjoy driving the Cutlass more, because the V6 can actually do some work. If you come across one of these for $1,000ish, and you just need cheap transportation, it's a fine option.
Love my Cutdee
I have had my car for two months and I love to drive it it is a very good car to drive it has almost every thing I want except a sunroof.
Money Pit
Nothing but trouble. This car is a money pit. As soon as I get something fixed, something else breaks. Of course, this only started happening after the warranty ran out. A new transmission in a car only 5 years old and only driven to work and kids to school--shouldn't have happened. Tape player broke a long time ago. Door handle cover keeps falling off on passenger and driver side. Bad fuel pump, bad water pump, 2 alternators, several batteries and now the fuel injector system needs to be replaced. I'm finished dumping money into this car!
One of the best!
I bought the car with 125,000 miles on it , now I have 170,000. The car has started & run every day we've had it. It was a first car for two teenage daughters and now it is my daily driven work car. I've had many cars over the years this is probably the best and most reliable. The previous owner keeps bugging me to sell it back to him.
Fantastic Automobile
I have owned this car for several years, having acquired it from my mother who bought it new. Great stereo, decent performance, excellent handling. Leather interior is extremely comfortable. Have driven it on many long range trips, have had no problems with the car mechanically. Had to replace the rear glass 1.5 years ago, heat shattered it. Would not hesitate to recommend the car, especially if it has a solid documentation history.
