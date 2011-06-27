Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,971
|$32,080
|$33,354
|Clean
|$30,226
|$31,309
|$32,545
|Average
|$28,737
|$29,765
|$30,925
|Rough
|$27,248
|$28,222
|$29,306
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,217
|$37,947
|$38,796
|Clean
|$36,322
|$37,034
|$37,855
|Average
|$34,533
|$35,209
|$35,971
|Rough
|$32,743
|$33,383
|$34,088
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,194
|$35,120
|$36,192
|Clean
|$33,372
|$34,276
|$35,313
|Average
|$31,728
|$32,586
|$33,556
|Rough
|$30,083
|$30,897
|$31,800
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,559
|$31,588
|$32,771
|Clean
|$29,824
|$30,828
|$31,976
|Average
|$28,355
|$29,309
|$30,385
|Rough
|$26,885
|$27,789
|$28,794
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,994
|$32,788
|$33,708
|Clean
|$31,225
|$31,999
|$32,890
|Average
|$29,687
|$30,422
|$31,254
|Rough
|$28,148
|$28,845
|$29,617
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,417
|$43,248
|$44,217
|Clean
|$41,397
|$42,208
|$43,144
|Average
|$39,357
|$40,127
|$40,997
|Rough
|$37,318
|$38,047
|$38,851
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,172
|$31,298
|$32,592
|Clean
|$29,446
|$30,546
|$31,801
|Average
|$27,995
|$29,040
|$30,219
|Rough
|$26,544
|$27,534
|$28,637
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,902
|$21,148
|$22,569
|Clean
|$19,424
|$20,639
|$22,021
|Average
|$18,467
|$19,622
|$20,926
|Rough
|$17,510
|$18,604
|$19,830
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,566
|$28,863
|$30,348
|Clean
|$26,903
|$28,169
|$29,612
|Average
|$25,578
|$26,780
|$28,138
|Rough
|$24,252
|$25,392
|$26,665
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,291
|$31,105
|$32,044
|Clean
|$29,563
|$30,356
|$31,266
|Average
|$28,106
|$28,860
|$29,711
|Rough
|$26,650
|$27,364
|$28,155
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,821
|$27,189
|$28,752
|Clean
|$25,200
|$26,535
|$28,054
|Average
|$23,959
|$25,227
|$26,658
|Rough
|$22,717
|$23,919
|$25,263
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,880
|$21,508
|$23,359
|Clean
|$19,402
|$20,990
|$22,792
|Average
|$18,446
|$19,956
|$21,658
|Rough
|$17,490
|$18,921
|$20,524
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,117
|$27,066
|$29,285
|Clean
|$24,513
|$26,415
|$28,574
|Average
|$23,306
|$25,113
|$27,152
|Rough
|$22,098
|$23,811
|$25,731
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,451
|$30,056
|$31,890
|Clean
|$27,767
|$29,333
|$31,115
|Average
|$26,399
|$27,887
|$29,567
|Rough
|$25,031
|$26,441
|$28,019
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,233
|$26,452
|$27,847
|Clean
|$24,626
|$25,815
|$27,171
|Average
|$23,413
|$24,543
|$25,819
|Rough
|$22,200
|$23,271
|$24,468
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,962
|$29,103
|$30,414
|Clean
|$27,289
|$28,403
|$29,675
|Average
|$25,945
|$27,003
|$28,199
|Rough
|$24,600
|$25,603
|$26,723
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,748
|$29,541
|$30,459
|Clean
|$28,057
|$28,831
|$29,719
|Average
|$26,674
|$27,410
|$28,241
|Rough
|$25,292
|$25,989
|$26,762
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,251
|$32,158
|$33,207
|Clean
|$30,499
|$31,385
|$32,401
|Average
|$28,997
|$29,838
|$30,789
|Rough
|$27,494
|$28,291
|$29,177
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,851
|$40,702
|$41,690
|Clean
|$38,893
|$39,723
|$40,678
|Average
|$36,977
|$37,765
|$38,654
|Rough
|$35,060
|$35,807
|$36,630
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,719
|$24,762
|$25,957
|Clean
|$23,149
|$24,167
|$25,327
|Average
|$22,008
|$22,976
|$24,067
|Rough
|$20,868
|$21,784
|$22,807
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,274
|$28,437
|$29,770
|Clean
|$26,618
|$27,753
|$29,048
|Average
|$25,306
|$26,385
|$27,603
|Rough
|$23,995
|$25,017
|$26,157
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,126
|$25,710
|$26,388
|Clean
|$24,522
|$25,092
|$25,748
|Average
|$23,313
|$23,855
|$24,467
|Rough
|$22,105
|$22,618
|$23,186
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,556
|$38,292
|$39,149
|Clean
|$36,653
|$37,371
|$38,199
|Average
|$34,847
|$35,529
|$36,299
|Rough
|$33,041
|$33,687
|$34,398
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,302
|$36,299
|$37,451
|Clean
|$34,453
|$35,426
|$36,542
|Average
|$32,755
|$33,680
|$34,724
|Rough
|$31,058
|$31,933
|$32,905
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,638
|$43,474
|$44,448
|Clean
|$41,613
|$42,429
|$43,369
|Average
|$39,562
|$40,337
|$41,211
|Rough
|$37,512
|$38,246
|$39,054
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,849
|$38,694
|$39,675
|Clean
|$36,939
|$37,763
|$38,712
|Average
|$35,119
|$35,902
|$36,786
|Rough
|$33,299
|$34,040
|$34,860
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,612
|$23,498
|$25,644
|Clean
|$21,092
|$22,933
|$25,022
|Average
|$20,053
|$21,802
|$23,777
|Rough
|$19,014
|$20,672
|$22,532
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,327
|$34,240
|$35,294
|Clean
|$32,526
|$33,416
|$34,437
|Average
|$30,923
|$31,769
|$32,724
|Rough
|$29,321
|$30,122
|$31,011
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,327
|$26,589
|$28,032
|Clean
|$24,718
|$25,949
|$27,351
|Average
|$23,500
|$24,670
|$25,990
|Rough
|$22,282
|$23,391
|$24,630
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,928
|$23,043
|$24,317
|Clean
|$21,401
|$22,489
|$23,727
|Average
|$20,346
|$21,380
|$22,546
|Rough
|$19,292
|$20,272
|$21,366
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,746
|$30,157
|$31,771
|Clean
|$28,055
|$29,432
|$31,000
|Average
|$26,673
|$27,981
|$29,457
|Rough
|$25,290
|$26,530
|$27,915
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,618
|$28,913
|$30,394
|Clean
|$26,954
|$28,217
|$29,657
|Average
|$25,626
|$26,826
|$28,181
|Rough
|$24,297
|$25,436
|$26,706
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,525
|$23,693
|$25,029
|Clean
|$21,983
|$23,123
|$24,421
|Average
|$20,900
|$21,984
|$23,206
|Rough
|$19,817
|$20,844
|$21,991
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,031
|$34,932
|$35,974
|Clean
|$33,213
|$34,092
|$35,101
|Average
|$31,576
|$32,412
|$33,354
|Rough
|$29,940
|$30,731
|$31,608
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,119
|$35,171
|$36,383
|Clean
|$33,299
|$34,325
|$35,499
|Average
|$31,658
|$32,633
|$33,733
|Rough
|$30,017
|$30,941
|$31,967
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,438
|$36,385
|$37,479
|Clean
|$34,586
|$35,510
|$36,569
|Average
|$32,882
|$33,760
|$34,750
|Rough
|$31,177
|$32,009
|$32,930
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,929
|$31,060
|$32,359
|Clean
|$29,209
|$30,313
|$31,574
|Average
|$27,770
|$28,819
|$30,003
|Rough
|$26,331
|$27,324
|$28,432
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,213
|$25,750
|$27,503
|Clean
|$23,631
|$25,131
|$26,835
|Average
|$22,467
|$23,892
|$25,500
|Rough
|$21,302
|$22,653
|$24,165
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,601
|$25,887
|$27,358
|Clean
|$24,009
|$25,264
|$26,694
|Average
|$22,826
|$24,019
|$25,366
|Rough
|$21,643
|$22,774
|$24,038
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,971
|$38,867
|$39,907
|Clean
|$37,058
|$37,932
|$38,938
|Average
|$35,232
|$36,062
|$37,001
|Rough
|$33,406
|$34,193
|$35,064
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,251
|$35,393
|$36,707
|Clean
|$33,427
|$34,541
|$35,816
|Average
|$31,780
|$32,839
|$34,034
|Rough
|$30,133
|$31,136
|$32,252
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,160
|$26,345
|$27,701
|Clean
|$24,555
|$25,711
|$27,029
|Average
|$23,345
|$24,444
|$25,684
|Rough
|$22,135
|$23,176
|$24,339
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,996
|$32,843
|$33,822
|Clean
|$31,226
|$32,053
|$33,001
|Average
|$29,688
|$30,473
|$31,359
|Rough
|$28,149
|$28,893
|$29,717
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,024
|$22,231
|$23,609
|Clean
|$20,518
|$21,696
|$23,036
|Average
|$19,507
|$20,627
|$21,890
|Rough
|$18,496
|$19,557
|$20,744
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,443
|$35,337
|$36,372
|Clean
|$33,615
|$34,487
|$35,489
|Average
|$31,959
|$32,787
|$33,723
|Rough
|$30,303
|$31,088
|$31,958
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,187
|$24,481
|$25,961
|Clean
|$22,629
|$23,893
|$25,331
|Average
|$21,514
|$22,715
|$24,071
|Rough
|$20,399
|$21,537
|$22,811
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,199
|$31,338
|$32,648
|Clean
|$29,473
|$30,585
|$31,856
|Average
|$28,020
|$29,077
|$30,271
|Rough
|$26,568
|$27,570
|$28,686
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,685
|$29,635
|$30,729
|Clean
|$27,995
|$28,922
|$29,983
|Average
|$26,616
|$27,496
|$28,491
|Rough
|$25,236
|$26,071
|$27,000
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,102
|$40,943
|$41,922
|Clean
|$39,137
|$39,959
|$40,904
|Average
|$37,209
|$37,989
|$38,869
|Rough
|$35,281
|$36,020
|$36,834
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,977
|$29,214
|$30,630
|Clean
|$27,304
|$28,511
|$29,887
|Average
|$25,959
|$27,106
|$28,400
|Rough
|$24,613
|$25,700
|$26,913
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,257
|$29,517
|$30,960
|Clean
|$27,578
|$28,807
|$30,209
|Average
|$26,219
|$27,387
|$28,706
|Rough
|$24,860
|$25,967
|$27,203
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,259
|$26,442
|$27,797
|Clean
|$24,651
|$25,806
|$27,122
|Average
|$23,437
|$24,534
|$25,773
|Rough
|$22,222
|$23,262
|$24,423
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,887
|$27,760
|$28,765
|Clean
|$26,241
|$27,092
|$28,067
|Average
|$24,948
|$25,757
|$26,670
|Rough
|$23,655
|$24,421
|$25,274
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,746
|$30,471
|$31,312
|Clean
|$29,031
|$29,738
|$30,552
|Average
|$27,600
|$28,272
|$29,032
|Rough
|$26,170
|$26,806
|$27,512