Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,971$32,080$33,354
Clean$30,226$31,309$32,545
Average$28,737$29,765$30,925
Rough$27,248$28,222$29,306
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,217$37,947$38,796
Clean$36,322$37,034$37,855
Average$34,533$35,209$35,971
Rough$32,743$33,383$34,088
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,194$35,120$36,192
Clean$33,372$34,276$35,313
Average$31,728$32,586$33,556
Rough$30,083$30,897$31,800
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,559$31,588$32,771
Clean$29,824$30,828$31,976
Average$28,355$29,309$30,385
Rough$26,885$27,789$28,794
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,994$32,788$33,708
Clean$31,225$31,999$32,890
Average$29,687$30,422$31,254
Rough$28,148$28,845$29,617
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,417$43,248$44,217
Clean$41,397$42,208$43,144
Average$39,357$40,127$40,997
Rough$37,318$38,047$38,851
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,172$31,298$32,592
Clean$29,446$30,546$31,801
Average$27,995$29,040$30,219
Rough$26,544$27,534$28,637
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,902$21,148$22,569
Clean$19,424$20,639$22,021
Average$18,467$19,622$20,926
Rough$17,510$18,604$19,830
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,566$28,863$30,348
Clean$26,903$28,169$29,612
Average$25,578$26,780$28,138
Rough$24,252$25,392$26,665
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,291$31,105$32,044
Clean$29,563$30,356$31,266
Average$28,106$28,860$29,711
Rough$26,650$27,364$28,155
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,821$27,189$28,752
Clean$25,200$26,535$28,054
Average$23,959$25,227$26,658
Rough$22,717$23,919$25,263
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,880$21,508$23,359
Clean$19,402$20,990$22,792
Average$18,446$19,956$21,658
Rough$17,490$18,921$20,524
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,117$27,066$29,285
Clean$24,513$26,415$28,574
Average$23,306$25,113$27,152
Rough$22,098$23,811$25,731
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,451$30,056$31,890
Clean$27,767$29,333$31,115
Average$26,399$27,887$29,567
Rough$25,031$26,441$28,019
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,233$26,452$27,847
Clean$24,626$25,815$27,171
Average$23,413$24,543$25,819
Rough$22,200$23,271$24,468
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,962$29,103$30,414
Clean$27,289$28,403$29,675
Average$25,945$27,003$28,199
Rough$24,600$25,603$26,723
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,748$29,541$30,459
Clean$28,057$28,831$29,719
Average$26,674$27,410$28,241
Rough$25,292$25,989$26,762
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,251$32,158$33,207
Clean$30,499$31,385$32,401
Average$28,997$29,838$30,789
Rough$27,494$28,291$29,177
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,851$40,702$41,690
Clean$38,893$39,723$40,678
Average$36,977$37,765$38,654
Rough$35,060$35,807$36,630
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,719$24,762$25,957
Clean$23,149$24,167$25,327
Average$22,008$22,976$24,067
Rough$20,868$21,784$22,807
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,274$28,437$29,770
Clean$26,618$27,753$29,048
Average$25,306$26,385$27,603
Rough$23,995$25,017$26,157
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,126$25,710$26,388
Clean$24,522$25,092$25,748
Average$23,313$23,855$24,467
Rough$22,105$22,618$23,186
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,556$38,292$39,149
Clean$36,653$37,371$38,199
Average$34,847$35,529$36,299
Rough$33,041$33,687$34,398
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,302$36,299$37,451
Clean$34,453$35,426$36,542
Average$32,755$33,680$34,724
Rough$31,058$31,933$32,905
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,638$43,474$44,448
Clean$41,613$42,429$43,369
Average$39,562$40,337$41,211
Rough$37,512$38,246$39,054
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,849$38,694$39,675
Clean$36,939$37,763$38,712
Average$35,119$35,902$36,786
Rough$33,299$34,040$34,860
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,612$23,498$25,644
Clean$21,092$22,933$25,022
Average$20,053$21,802$23,777
Rough$19,014$20,672$22,532
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,327$34,240$35,294
Clean$32,526$33,416$34,437
Average$30,923$31,769$32,724
Rough$29,321$30,122$31,011
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,327$26,589$28,032
Clean$24,718$25,949$27,351
Average$23,500$24,670$25,990
Rough$22,282$23,391$24,630
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,928$23,043$24,317
Clean$21,401$22,489$23,727
Average$20,346$21,380$22,546
Rough$19,292$20,272$21,366
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,746$30,157$31,771
Clean$28,055$29,432$31,000
Average$26,673$27,981$29,457
Rough$25,290$26,530$27,915
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,618$28,913$30,394
Clean$26,954$28,217$29,657
Average$25,626$26,826$28,181
Rough$24,297$25,436$26,706
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,525$23,693$25,029
Clean$21,983$23,123$24,421
Average$20,900$21,984$23,206
Rough$19,817$20,844$21,991
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,031$34,932$35,974
Clean$33,213$34,092$35,101
Average$31,576$32,412$33,354
Rough$29,940$30,731$31,608
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,119$35,171$36,383
Clean$33,299$34,325$35,499
Average$31,658$32,633$33,733
Rough$30,017$30,941$31,967
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,438$36,385$37,479
Clean$34,586$35,510$36,569
Average$32,882$33,760$34,750
Rough$31,177$32,009$32,930
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,929$31,060$32,359
Clean$29,209$30,313$31,574
Average$27,770$28,819$30,003
Rough$26,331$27,324$28,432
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,213$25,750$27,503
Clean$23,631$25,131$26,835
Average$22,467$23,892$25,500
Rough$21,302$22,653$24,165
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,601$25,887$27,358
Clean$24,009$25,264$26,694
Average$22,826$24,019$25,366
Rough$21,643$22,774$24,038
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,971$38,867$39,907
Clean$37,058$37,932$38,938
Average$35,232$36,062$37,001
Rough$33,406$34,193$35,064
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,251$35,393$36,707
Clean$33,427$34,541$35,816
Average$31,780$32,839$34,034
Rough$30,133$31,136$32,252
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,160$26,345$27,701
Clean$24,555$25,711$27,029
Average$23,345$24,444$25,684
Rough$22,135$23,176$24,339
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,996$32,843$33,822
Clean$31,226$32,053$33,001
Average$29,688$30,473$31,359
Rough$28,149$28,893$29,717
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,024$22,231$23,609
Clean$20,518$21,696$23,036
Average$19,507$20,627$21,890
Rough$18,496$19,557$20,744
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,443$35,337$36,372
Clean$33,615$34,487$35,489
Average$31,959$32,787$33,723
Rough$30,303$31,088$31,958
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,187$24,481$25,961
Clean$22,629$23,893$25,331
Average$21,514$22,715$24,071
Rough$20,399$21,537$22,811
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,199$31,338$32,648
Clean$29,473$30,585$31,856
Average$28,020$29,077$30,271
Rough$26,568$27,570$28,686
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,685$29,635$30,729
Clean$27,995$28,922$29,983
Average$26,616$27,496$28,491
Rough$25,236$26,071$27,000
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,102$40,943$41,922
Clean$39,137$39,959$40,904
Average$37,209$37,989$38,869
Rough$35,281$36,020$36,834
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,977$29,214$30,630
Clean$27,304$28,511$29,887
Average$25,959$27,106$28,400
Rough$24,613$25,700$26,913
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,257$29,517$30,960
Clean$27,578$28,807$30,209
Average$26,219$27,387$28,706
Rough$24,860$25,967$27,203
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,259$26,442$27,797
Clean$24,651$25,806$27,122
Average$23,437$24,534$25,773
Rough$22,222$23,262$24,423
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,887$27,760$28,765
Clean$26,241$27,092$28,067
Average$24,948$25,757$26,670
Rough$23,655$24,421$25,274
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,746$30,471$31,312
Clean$29,031$29,738$30,552
Average$27,600$28,272$29,032
Rough$26,170$26,806$27,512
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,402 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,990 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,402 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,990 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,402 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,990 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $17,490 to $23,359, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.